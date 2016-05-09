(Repeats earlier story with no change to text. The opinions
expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for
Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 9 Saudi Arabia's
decision to hike crude oil prices to Asian customers by the most
in more than a year is both understandable and curious.
Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state oil company, lifted its
official selling price (OSP) for June-loading cargoes for the
main Arab Light grade to a premium of 25 cents a barrel to the
Oman-Dubai benchmark, up $1.10 from a discount of 85 cents for
May deliveries.
This was the biggest one-month jump since April 2015 and
took the OSP to its highest since September last year.
The increase was more than the market expected, but it is
understandable in the context of how the Saudis calculate their
OSPs.
The contango structure of the Oman-Dubai market, where oil
for later months is more expensive than that for immediate
delivery, made it all but certain that the OSP would rise to
reflect the higher prices for later-dated cargoes.
A rising premium for Brent crude oil over Dubai, as measured
by the exchange for swaps DUB-EFS-1M, is another pointer
toward an increase in the Saudi OSP for its Asian customers, who
take about 60 percent of the kingdom's output.
Brent's premium over the Middle East marker rose as high as
$3.98 a barrel on April 29, around the time Saudi Aramco would
have been calculating its June OSPs.
This was up from $2.37 a barrel on March 25, the lowest
point so far in 2016.
Overall, while the increase in the OSP was above market
expectations, it's not out of line with Saudi Aramco's
established practices and history.
But that doesn't mean it's not a curious decision when
viewed in the context of current oil market dynamics.
The past month saw an attempt by major producers to agree on
the relatively modest step of freezing output fall apart after
the Saudis insisted Iran be part of the deal, something the
Islamic republic was unwilling to countenance until it has
regained market share lost when its exports were restricted by
Western sanctions on its nuclear programme.
The net effect of the scuppering of any producer deal was
that the battle for market share amid ample global supplies
continues.
By raising its OSPs quite aggressively, the Saudis are
encouraging their Asian customers to look for alternatives.
Refiners may choose to not take full contracted volumes,
instead seeking alternative crudes on the spot market or access
the large amount of crude stored around the region.
They may also turn to Saudi Arabia's main competitors,
Russia, Iran and Iraq, to top up their July supplies, assuming
these producers keep their crudes at prices below those being
offered by Aramco.
Giving a leg up to your competitors doesn't seem to fit
neatly with the whole recent theme of Saudi Arabia's oil
strategy, which has been to maximise output and market share and
worry less about the price.
Especially in the context of the kingdom's new energy
minister, Khalid al-Falih, stating on Sunday that the current
policy would be continued.
"We are committed to meeting existing and additional
hydrocarbons demand from our expanding global customer base,
backed by our current maximum sustainable capacity," he said in
an e-mailed statement.
SUPPLY-DEMAND MOVING IN FAVOUR OF THE SAUDIS?
The Saudis may be thinking that the market supply-demand
balance, especially in Asia, is tightening and that its price
rise won't hurt its market share as refiners will still need to
buy full contracted volumes.
And there just may be something in this line of thinking,
with many refineries, especially in North Asia, due to be back
from annual maintenance by June and ramping up output to meet
the peak demand of the Northern hemisphere summer season.
The narrowing contango market structure supports this view,
and events also appeared to be playing into the Saudi's hands,
with the wildfire threat to Canada's oil sands
output.
Brent crude futures rose as much as 2.4 percent in
early Asian trade on Monday, reaching $46.48 a barrel, up from
the $45.37 close on May 6.
The Saudis wouldn't have known, and couldn't have predicted,
the fire situation in Canada, but perhaps they may have
discerned that the market isn't quite as oversupplied now as it
was three to six months ago.
If this assessment is correct, then the hike in the OSPs
won't be the last, but much will depend on what message Asia's
refiners send back to the Saudis, whether they will wear the
price increase and take full volumes, or whether they will try
to limit purchases from Aramco as cheaper alternatives are
available.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)