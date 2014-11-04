(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 4 The decision by
Saudi Aramco to reverse most of its discount for
crude shipped to Asia is being viewed as a sign that the Middle
East's biggest producer is now more keen to support oil prices.
There may be an element of truth in this reasoning, but
there is likely a range of factors at play, and when taken
together the Saudi decision looks reasonable and logical.
Saudi Aramco raised its Official Selling Price (OSP) for
December cargoes of its main Arab Light grade to Asia to a
discount of 10 cents a barrel to regional benchmark Oman/Dubai
on Monday.
This was an increase of 95 cents a barrel from November
cargoes, and reversed the bulk of the $1 decline implemented for
shipments loaded in October.
At the same time, prices for North American buyers were cut,
with Arab Light for December dropping 45 cents a barrel to a
premium of $1.60 over the Argus Sour Crude Index.
This seems like a clear signal that the Saudis have ended
price discounting for their main clients in Asia, while cutting
them for North American refiners.
But some context makes it likely that this simple
explanation isn't the full story.
Firstly, the Saudi OSP to Asia is still at a low level. As
recently as July it was at a premium of $2.25 a barrel to
Oman/Dubai, and even the increase for December still leaves it
at a discount.
Discounts in the OSPs are a fairly rare event, and December
will be the third straight month that this has happened. The
last time the Saudi OSP was at a discount to its benchmark for
Asia was four years ago.
Another factor is the relative price of Oman/Dubai to other
crude benchmarks, most specifically the global marker Brent.
A good proxy for this is the Dubai-Brent exchange for swaps
DUB-EFS-1M, which has recovered in recent weeks from the
lowest levels in four years.
Brent was at a $1.75 a barrel premium to Dubai swaps on
Monday, up from $1.33 on Oct. 14, but still well below the 2014
peak of $4.96 on June 13.
It's likely not a coincidence that Saudi Aramco raised its
OSP for Asia for December cargoes, as the time period when the
company would have been assessing prices coincided with an
improvement in the Brent-Dubai spread.
The earlier sharp fall in the Brent-Dubai spread resulted in
an equally strong decline in the OSP, and it's widely known that
the Saudis try to use OSPs to ensure relative price parity of
cargoes destined for different customers in different regions.
NO NEED TO PROTECT MARKET SHARE
Another reason cited by analysts, myself included, for the
drop in the OSPs from September to November was the Saudis
seeking to protect market share.
This was especially true in Asia, which buys about
two-thirds of Saudi oil, and where the kingdom faces increasing
competition from Iraq, Iran and other producers.
The increase in the OSP doesn't necessarily signal that the
Saudis are now more keen to shore up prices at the expense of
sales volume.
Rather, it's more likely that the Saudis are comfortable
with the amount of oil they are selling to Asian refiners.
Take the recent data from China, which showed imports from
Saudi Arabia at 4.736 million tonnes in September, sharply up
from August's 3.944 million tonnes.
It was the highest level of imports from Saudi since January
and also meant that Saudi supplies exceeded the 4.48 million
tonnes from Iran and Iraq combined, a reversal from August when
the imports from the two countries were slightly higher than
those from Saudi Arabia.
It's important to note that the Chinese data for September
doesn't show what will happen in December, but it seems
plausible that the Saudis are now comfortable with the sales
volumes in Asia, and this helps explain the rise in the OSP.
Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics research has pegged
preliminary shipments into China from Saudi Arabia for October
at 4.85 million tonnes, which would be higher than September's
outcome, and once again beat the combined total of Iran and
Iraq.
The Saudi decision to raise its OSP for Asia for December is
most likely a combination of a rise in Brent's premium over
Oman/Dubai and a winding back of some of the prior month's
exceptional discount amid comfort about sales volumes and
prices.
