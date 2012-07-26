--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 26 Asia's gasoil
markets appear to be heading for increased tightness as India
consumes more, Australia and the Middle East boost imports and
China exports less.
While this helps to explain the rise in the premium of
Singapore gasoil over Dubai crude to the highest since February,
it begs the question whether these factors are temporary or if
there is a structural tightening of the gasoil market that will
endure for some time.
Certainly gasoil's premium appears to have moved
structurally higher, trading in a range between $14.18 and
$19.46 so far this year, up from between $4.42 and $15.42 in
2009 and 2010, the last two years China was a significant
exporter of diesel, the main gasoil derivative in Asia.
Since 2011, China's diesel exports have paled into
insignificance. It was a net exporter of 2.7 million tonnes in
2009 and 2.88 million in 2010, but in the first half of 2011, it
exported just 79,650 tonnes.
In the first half of 2012, China switched to become a net
importer of diesel, buying 63,379 tonnes. Put in terms of
barrels a day, China imported a net 2,611 bpd in the first half
of 2012, while in 2010 it exported a net 59,178 bpd.
This is a fairly major turnaround in Asia's gasoil/diesel
market, and has taken place against a backdrop of increasing
demand elsewhere.
India expects to increase oil-product demand by 6.1 percent
in the fiscal year that began in March, with diesel rising 5.9
percent to 68.55 million tonnes, according to government data.
Diesel accounts for 40 percent of fuel consumption in India
and may increase its share in the next few years as long as the
government subsidises it while allowing market prices for
gasoline and other fuels.
This ensures that diesel vehicles enjoy an advantage in
tempting India's growing middle class, while it also remains the
fuel of choice for factory power generation and agriculture.
So far this year, India been importing significantly more
diesel, with official figures showing it bought in 120,00 tonnes
in May and 140,000 tonnes in April, or more than 10 times the
10,000 tonnes it purchased in March.
India has also been exporting less of the fuel, even if you
include the output from Reliance Industries' export-orientated
580,000-bpd refinery at Jamnagar on the west coast.
Exports were 1.41 million tonnes in May, compared with 2.16
million in the same month a year ago.
India's state-controlled refiners are planning to increase
capacity, but it's uncertain whether this will be enough to
offset growth in demand, and the likelihood is that the nation
will remain a seasonal importer of diesel during the summer.
The Middle East is also sucking diesel cargoes from Asia
during the northern summer, with Saudi Arabia buying an
estimated 400,000-500,000 tonnes for July, up from 350,000
tonnes in June.
However, demand from India and the Middle East is more
seasonal than structural, although there is an element of
structural increase in India's diesel profile.
Australia has become a major importer of diesel in recent
years and is likely to boost shipments further as two refineries
shut down.
The increase in mining also means a structural boost to
gasoil demand given its use for machinery, trains and power
generation at remote facilities in Western Australia and
Queensland states.
Australia's diesel imports were just below 230,000 bpd in
March this year, according to the International Energy Agency.
These are up from about 150,000 bpd in 2010 and the closure
of Royal Dutch Shell's 79,5000 bpd Clyde refinery in Sydney, the
nation's oldest, will provide a boost to imports this year.
Caltex Australia said Thursday it will close its 124,500-bpd
refinery at Kurnell, Sydney, by 2014 and convert it to an import
terminal, similar to what Shell is doing with Clyde.
Caltex Australia's other plant in Brisbane has no long-term
guarantees, the company said, adding that it was finding it
difficult to compete with modern, high-capacity plants in Asia.
But the big unknown in the Asian gasoil market is what the
Chinese will do with new refining capacity.
China is adding about 600,000 bpd of capacity this year,
taking its total to over 10 million bpd.
However, refinery runs have remained well below capacity for
most of this year, dropping to 8.775 million bpd in June for a
12-month moving average of 8.991 million bpd.
If China's manufacturing does regain momentum and vehicle
sales rise, thereby boosting demand for naphtha and gasoline,
China may well increase refinery runs and end up with diesel
available for export.
For example, if refinery runs increased by 1 million bpd,
that would result in about 370,000 bpd of extra diesel, not all
of which would be absorbed by even a return to strong economic
growth.
It's possible that China may return to exporting diesel at
the rate it did in 2009 and 2010, but only if the new refining
capacity is put to use.
Until it is, the gasoil premium to Dubai crude should remain
elevated.
