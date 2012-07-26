--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 26 Asia's gasoil markets appear to be heading for increased tightness as India consumes more, Australia and the Middle East boost imports and China exports less.

While this helps to explain the rise in the premium of Singapore gasoil over Dubai crude to the highest since February, it begs the question whether these factors are temporary or if there is a structural tightening of the gasoil market that will endure for some time.

Certainly gasoil's premium appears to have moved structurally higher, trading in a range between $14.18 and $19.46 so far this year, up from between $4.42 and $15.42 in 2009 and 2010, the last two years China was a significant exporter of diesel, the main gasoil derivative in Asia.

Since 2011, China's diesel exports have paled into insignificance. It was a net exporter of 2.7 million tonnes in 2009 and 2.88 million in 2010, but in the first half of 2011, it exported just 79,650 tonnes.

In the first half of 2012, China switched to become a net importer of diesel, buying 63,379 tonnes. Put in terms of barrels a day, China imported a net 2,611 bpd in the first half of 2012, while in 2010 it exported a net 59,178 bpd.

This is a fairly major turnaround in Asia's gasoil/diesel market, and has taken place against a backdrop of increasing demand elsewhere.

India expects to increase oil-product demand by 6.1 percent in the fiscal year that began in March, with diesel rising 5.9 percent to 68.55 million tonnes, according to government data.

Diesel accounts for 40 percent of fuel consumption in India and may increase its share in the next few years as long as the government subsidises it while allowing market prices for gasoline and other fuels.

This ensures that diesel vehicles enjoy an advantage in tempting India's growing middle class, while it also remains the fuel of choice for factory power generation and agriculture.

So far this year, India been importing significantly more diesel, with official figures showing it bought in 120,00 tonnes in May and 140,000 tonnes in April, or more than 10 times the 10,000 tonnes it purchased in March.

India has also been exporting less of the fuel, even if you include the output from Reliance Industries' export-orientated 580,000-bpd refinery at Jamnagar on the west coast.

Exports were 1.41 million tonnes in May, compared with 2.16 million in the same month a year ago.

India's state-controlled refiners are planning to increase capacity, but it's uncertain whether this will be enough to offset growth in demand, and the likelihood is that the nation will remain a seasonal importer of diesel during the summer.

The Middle East is also sucking diesel cargoes from Asia during the northern summer, with Saudi Arabia buying an estimated 400,000-500,000 tonnes for July, up from 350,000 tonnes in June.

However, demand from India and the Middle East is more seasonal than structural, although there is an element of structural increase in India's diesel profile.

Australia has become a major importer of diesel in recent years and is likely to boost shipments further as two refineries shut down.

The increase in mining also means a structural boost to gasoil demand given its use for machinery, trains and power generation at remote facilities in Western Australia and Queensland states.

Australia's diesel imports were just below 230,000 bpd in March this year, according to the International Energy Agency.

These are up from about 150,000 bpd in 2010 and the closure of Royal Dutch Shell's 79,5000 bpd Clyde refinery in Sydney, the nation's oldest, will provide a boost to imports this year.

Caltex Australia said Thursday it will close its 124,500-bpd refinery at Kurnell, Sydney, by 2014 and convert it to an import terminal, similar to what Shell is doing with Clyde.

Caltex Australia's other plant in Brisbane has no long-term guarantees, the company said, adding that it was finding it difficult to compete with modern, high-capacity plants in Asia.

But the big unknown in the Asian gasoil market is what the Chinese will do with new refining capacity.

China is adding about 600,000 bpd of capacity this year, taking its total to over 10 million bpd.

However, refinery runs have remained well below capacity for most of this year, dropping to 8.775 million bpd in June for a 12-month moving average of 8.991 million bpd.

If China's manufacturing does regain momentum and vehicle sales rise, thereby boosting demand for naphtha and gasoline, China may well increase refinery runs and end up with diesel available for export.

For example, if refinery runs increased by 1 million bpd, that would result in about 370,000 bpd of extra diesel, not all of which would be absorbed by even a return to strong economic growth.

It's possible that China may return to exporting diesel at the rate it did in 2009 and 2010, but only if the new refining capacity is put to use.

Until it is, the gasoil premium to Dubai crude should remain elevated. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)