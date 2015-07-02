(Repeats earlier story with no change in text)

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 2 One of the little mysteries this year in Asian oil markets has been the drop in China's diesel exports.

Customs data show that China exported 1.303 million tonnes of diesel in the first five months of the year, a drop of 24 percent over the same period in 2014.

This equates to about 64,700 barrels per day (bpd), which is a substantial drop on the 82,000 bpd China exported over the whole of 2014.

It also means that Chinese refiners have come nowhere close to using their export quotas for diesel in the first half of 2015, even if the June data does show a substantial ramping up of diesel exports.

Refiners are able to export as much fuel as they receive government quotas for, and the diesel allowance was 2.62 million tonnes for the first half of 2015, according to an April 27 report from pricing and news agency Platts.

Thomson Reuters Research and Forecasts expects China's June exports of gasoil, the broad term for diesel fuels, to reach 210,000 tonnes, which would bring the first half total to about 1.5 million tonnes.

This would be only 57 percent of the allowed quota for diesel exports.

The question is why have Chinese refiners chosen not to maximise their diesel exports?

It would seem logical that they would have done so as diesel margins have held up relatively well in the first half of the year in Asia, with the premium over Dubai crude ending at $12.23 a barrel on Wednesday in Singapore.

This is up from the low so far this year of $11.39 a barrel on June 29, but some 23 percent below the level that prevailed at the end of 2014.

While this still means refiners should be able to sell diesel cargoes profitably in Asia, it's worth noting that diesel has considerably underperformed gasoline so far in 2015.

The profit margin, or crack, for 92-RON gasoline over Brent crude in Singapore GL92-SIN-CRK has risen from $5.28 a barrel at the end of last year to $14.95 by Wednesday, a jump of 183 percent.

This means refiners have been given a greater incentive to produce and export gasoline, and China has responded by boosting exports of the motor fuel by 13.9 percent to about 115,300 bpd in the first five months of 2015 over the same period last year.

KEROSENE MORE POPULAR

Another factor that may have curtailed diesel exports so far this year is that Chinese refiners have limited the amount of the transport fuel they have produced.

Refinery throughput data shows that 3.702 million bpd of diesel was produced in May, a decline of 0.7 percent on the prior month. The 12-month moving average is 3.651 million bpd.

Implied demand for diesel was 3.615 million bpd in May and the 12-month moving average is 3.591 million bpd.

Using the 12-month moving average figures, the numbers show that the difference between refinery output and implied demand was only 60,000 bpd, the amount that's theoretically available for export.

However, implied demand doesn't take into account changes in inventories, and here the data suggest that commercial diesel stockpiles have been rising, reaching 10.3 million tonnes in May, down from 10.6 million in April but up substantially from the recent low of 6.4 million in November last year.

It also appears that Chinese refiners have been choosing to maximise output of kerosene, the other middle distillate that can be produced alongside diesel.

Kerosene output was 764,360 bpd in May, well above the 12-month moving average of 705,429 bpd, and exports of the jet fuel have risen 10.2 percent in the first five months of the year.

Overall, the picture that emerges is that despite soft domestic demand growth for diesel, Chinese refiners have held off exports, instead focusing on shipping out jet kerosene.

However, the chances are that more diesel will be available for export in the second half of 2015 as refineries return from maintenance and runs are increased to take advantage of strong domestic and regional gasoline markets.

This means Chinese diesel may well be trying to find buyers at the same time as supplies are rising from the new refineries in the Middle East, as well as from established exporters in India and the rest of Asia. (Editing by Ed Davies)