By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 2 One of the little
mysteries this year in Asian oil markets has been the drop in
China's diesel exports.
Customs data show that China exported 1.303 million tonnes
of diesel in the first five months of the year, a drop of 24
percent over the same period in 2014.
This equates to about 64,700 barrels per day (bpd), which is
a substantial drop on the 82,000 bpd China exported over the
whole of 2014.
It also means that Chinese refiners have come nowhere close
to using their export quotas for diesel in the first half of
2015, even if the June data does show a substantial ramping up
of diesel exports.
Refiners are able to export as much fuel as they receive
government quotas for, and the diesel allowance was 2.62 million
tonnes for the first half of 2015, according to an April 27
report from pricing and news agency Platts.
Thomson Reuters Research and Forecasts expects China's June
exports of gasoil, the broad term for diesel fuels, to reach
210,000 tonnes, which would bring the first half total to about
1.5 million tonnes.
This would be only 57 percent of the allowed quota for
diesel exports.
The question is why have Chinese refiners chosen not to
maximise their diesel exports?
It would seem logical that they would have done so as diesel
margins have held up relatively well in the first half of the
year in Asia, with the premium over Dubai crude
ending at $12.23 a barrel on Wednesday in Singapore.
This is up from the low so far this year of $11.39 a barrel
on June 29, but some 23 percent below the level that prevailed
at the end of 2014.
While this still means refiners should be able to sell
diesel cargoes profitably in Asia, it's worth noting that diesel
has considerably underperformed gasoline so far in 2015.
The profit margin, or crack, for 92-RON gasoline over Brent
crude in Singapore GL92-SIN-CRK has risen from $5.28 a barrel
at the end of last year to $14.95 by Wednesday, a jump of 183
percent.
This means refiners have been given a greater incentive to
produce and export gasoline, and China has responded by boosting
exports of the motor fuel by 13.9 percent to about 115,300 bpd
in the first five months of 2015 over the same period last year.
KEROSENE MORE POPULAR
Another factor that may have curtailed diesel exports so far
this year is that Chinese refiners have limited the amount of
the transport fuel they have produced.
Refinery throughput data shows that 3.702 million bpd of
diesel was produced in May, a decline of 0.7 percent on the
prior month. The 12-month moving average is 3.651 million bpd.
Implied demand for diesel was 3.615 million bpd in May and
the 12-month moving average is 3.591 million bpd.
Using the 12-month moving average figures, the numbers show
that the difference between refinery output and implied demand
was only 60,000 bpd, the amount that's theoretically available
for export.
However, implied demand doesn't take into account changes in
inventories, and here the data suggest that commercial diesel
stockpiles have been rising, reaching 10.3 million tonnes in
May, down from 10.6 million in April but up substantially from
the recent low of 6.4 million in November last year.
It also appears that Chinese refiners have been choosing to
maximise output of kerosene, the other middle distillate that
can be produced alongside diesel.
Kerosene output was 764,360 bpd in May, well above the
12-month moving average of 705,429 bpd, and exports of the jet
fuel have risen 10.2 percent in the first five months of the
year.
Overall, the picture that emerges is that despite soft
domestic demand growth for diesel, Chinese refiners have held
off exports, instead focusing on shipping out jet kerosene.
However, the chances are that more diesel will be available
for export in the second half of 2015 as refineries return from
maintenance and runs are increased to take advantage of strong
domestic and regional gasoline markets.
This means Chinese diesel may well be trying to find buyers
at the same time as supplies are rising from the new refineries
in the Middle East, as well as from established exporters in
India and the rest of Asia.
Editing by Ed Davies