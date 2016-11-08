(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 8 China's future use
of polluting coal for electricity shows the difficulty of
dealing with news that presents multiple facts, thus allowing
some to be highlighted over others.
The National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on Monday
its latest five-year plan for China's power market, and the
anticipated mix of generation capacity.
The relevant facts for coal: that China aims to cap total
generation at 1,100 gigawatts (GW) by 2020, which is
14.6-percent higher than the previous plan that aimed to limit
coal generation to 960 GW.
Now comes the interpretation part.
This is either a looming environmental disaster as it means
the world's largest producer and consumer of coal intends to use
more of the fuel that plays a significant role in causing
climate change.
Alternatively, this is actually good news as it means China
will be using a smaller share of coal in its generation mix,
with coal-fired capacity dropping to 55 percent of the total by
2020 from the previous five-year plan's target of 64.4 percent
by 2015.
To illustrate the difficulty in picking what to highlight,
look at the media coverage.
"China doubles down on coal despite climate pledge," was the
headline in the Wall Street Journal.
"China to cap coal use at 55 percent of total power," said
the South China Morning Post, with Reuters having a virtually
identical headline.
While the Journal's headline is more emotive, it's not
inaccurate and is backed up by the fact that China will still
get the majority of its electricity from coal in 2020.
But the Journal's headline also ignores the very real
decline in coal's share of China's power generation, which is no
doubt a positive step.
China's total electricity capacity is expected to rise 34
percent to 2,000 gigawatts by 2020 from 1,490 under the previous
five-year plan, with power consumption gaining by as much as 17
percent to 7.2 trillion kilowatt hours from 6.15 trillion
before.
The large difference between growth in installed capacity
and forecast consumption is largely because of the huge
increases in renewables, which, owing to their less consistent
output, require more spare capacity.
The NEA expects solar power to leap a massive 424 percent to
110 GW by 2020, while wind is slated for a 110-percent rise to
210 GW.
These increases far outweigh the other less polluting ways
of generation power, with conventional hydro power expected to
gain 17 percent to 340 GW and nuclear to rise 45 percent to 58
GW.
INCREASING ROLE FOR NATURAL GAS
Almost unnoticed amid the focus on coal is China's plan to
lift natural gas-fired generation capacity to 110 GW by 2020,
almost double the previous plan's 56 GW.
This bodes well for increasing natural gas demand in China,
with the associated positive implications for producers of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), who have seen prices weaken as a
surge of new supply arrives from Australia and the United
States.
Overall, it's likely that environmentalists will decry the
plan to increase coal generation, saying Beijing isn't doing all
it can to switch to renewables and help meet global emissions
goals.
However, the reality for coal use may be somewhat different
to the targets, as China is already building, or has approved,
more coal-fired generation than will be allowed by the 2020
plan.
This means China will have to curtail building coal plants
and retire older ones in order to stay within the 1,100 GW cap
imposed by the plan.
In some ways, it will be a better environmental outcome if
China does build plants and close older ones as the new units
tend to use more efficient boilers and thus use less coal to
generate the same amount of electricity as older power plants.
The other key to limiting coal use in China is to try and
eliminate it altogether from heating residential buildings in
cities and in industries other than steel and cement, where it
is still essential.
Replacing central heating systems with natural gas boilers
would go some way to reducing overall coal use and improve the
air quality in major cities in winter.
While China probably could do more with its power generation
sector, this is only one part of efforts to reduce pollution,
and the others shouldn't be ignored.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)