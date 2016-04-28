(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 28 - It may prove
only temporary relief, but Asian refiners appear set to enjoy
higher margins in coming weeks for gasoil, the middle distillate
that includes diesel and jet fuel.
There are two main factors at work that are improving the
outlook for the region's major industrial and transport fuel,
namely the expectation of stimulus spending in China and
refinery maintenance in the region, as well as the Middle East.
The profit margin per barrel of gasoil in Singapore over
Dubai crude was $10.11 on Wednesday, up about 63
percent from the 2016 low of $6.22, reached on April 6.
While this is a fairly dramatic improvement, the current
margin, or crack, is still well off levels enjoyed by the
region's refiners in recent years.
The crack averaged $11.26 a barrel last year, $15.89 in
2014, $17.59 in 2013 and $19.02 in 2012, showing that it has
been in structural decline in recent years.
This was largely as new refining capacity came online across
Asia and the Middle East, especially in China, which has turned
from a net importer of gasoil to a significant net exporter in
the past few years.
China was expected to ramp up exports of diesel and jet fuel
in 2016, and this was certainly met in the first quarter, with
diesel shipments jumping 475 percent to 2.771 million tonnes,
equivalent to about 228,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Exports of jet kerosene rose 13.4 percent to 2.943 million
tonnes, or about 252,000 bpd, according to calculations based on
Chinese customs data.
Chinese refineries have been producing gasoline to meet
strong domestic demand, but because many of the plants,
especially newer units, were designed to maximise middle
distillates, they have produced more diesel and jet fuel than
the local market required.
This resulted in a surplus of diesel and jet fuel, which was
expected to find its way into Asian markets.
However, in the past few weeks there have been increasing
signs that the authorities in Beijing are taking steps to boost
economic activity, particularly in the diesel-intensive
construction and infrastructure sectors.
Chinese diesel demand was showing signs of stabilising in
March after a weak start to the year, dropping by 1.5 percent
from the same month in 2015, according to a Barclays research
note issued on Wednesday.
This compares to the 9-percent drop in diesel demand in the
first two months of 2016 from a year earlier.
It also appears that Chinese refineries have been able to
reduce the amount of diesel being produced relative to gasoline,
which should also help ease the surplus.
This means that Chinese diesel exports may also steady in
coming months, rather than continue to grow at rapid rates.
China is on track to export about 585,000 tonnes of gasoil
in April, or about 137,500 bpd, according to analysis from
Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts.
This would be sharply down on February's exports, but much
more in line with the 12-month average of 586,000 tonnes.
REFINERY MAINTENANCE
It's worth noting that this change isn't structural, as
China still has excess refining capacity and is likely to
experience faster demand growth for gasoline than for diesel.
However, depending on how long and how much stimulus is
applied, China's diesel demand may get a kick higher in the next
few months.
Another temporary factor that may be positive for gasoil
margins is the current refinery maintenance season across Asia
and the Middle East.
Many refiners undertake routine turnarounds in April and
May, taking advantage of the shoulder season between the higher
demand periods of the northern hemisphere winter and summer.
Again, this is likely only a temporary reprieve for gasoil
margins, but it's worth noting that the Singapore crack spreads
<0#GOSGCK:> are backwardated at the short end of the curve
before switching to contango from November onwards.
This implies that the market is not currently pricing for
the possibility of steady Chinese exports in the next few
months.
