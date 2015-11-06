(Repeats item issued earlier, with no change to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 6 With gold falling
to a seven-week low it may seem an odd moment to outline the
case why the gloom over the yellow metal may finally be starting
to lift.
Spot gold dropped to $1,103.90 an ounce on Thursday,
the weakest since Sept. 16, and is getting close to the 5
1/2-year low of $1,077 reached in July this year.
The usual suspects of looming higher U.S. interest rates and
a stronger U.S. dollar are being blamed for the latest bout of
weakness, but while gold may struggle in the short term, its
medium-term outlook is somewhat more promising.
Gold is now heading for a third year of declines and is 40
percent below the record high of $1,920 an ounce, reached on
Sept. 6, 2011. While this looks ominous, it's worth noting that
gold has stabilised in a range around $1,070 to $1,300 for much
of the past two years.
While a period of relatively low volatility doesn't by
itself indicate a rally (or a collapse) is imminent, it does
show that the strong selling period of 2013 is history.
What will drive the gold price over the medium-term?
Short-term factors and news events can always shift gold (and
other asset classes), but over time the price tends to be driven
by the big picture.
Gold was pushed to the record high in 2011 by an unusual
combination of events that many analysts mistakenly believed
would persist for a considerable period of time.
This was a Western fear of monetary meltdown in the wake of
the 2008 global recession, strong physical demand from India and
China on the back of a rising middle class, and unprecedented
buying from central banks, particularly those in the developing
world.
While the Western fear trade has largely disappeared, the
China and India story is coming back and central bank demand
remains solid.
China and India account for just under half of physical gold
demand and here the outlook is positive over the medium term.
China's sluggish second-quarter demand this year ended with
a sharp rebound in the third quarter, with 196 tonnes
representing a 3 percent year-on-year increase, according to
data from Thomson Reuters GFMS.
The collapse in Shanghai's equity market will have acted as
a reminder of gold's use as a store of value, and if the
precious metal can continue even a mild uptrend, it will
encourage China's consumers to both jewellery and bars.
China's gold consumption rose 7.83 percent in the first nine
months of the year compared to the same period in 2014, the
China Gold Association said on Nov. 4..
Backing this figure up was data showing that China's net
imports from Hong Kong, the main conduit for gold to enter the
mainland, jumped to a 10-month high in September, with imports
having gained for three straight months.
INDIA CONSTRUCTIVE, BUT WITH RISKS
India's jewellery consumption also roared back in the third
quarter, rising 5 percent year-on-year to 193 tonnes, the
highest quarterly total in seven years, according to GFMS data.
With a rising middle class, brighter economic outlook and a
cultural affinity toward gold with perhaps no equal elsewhere in
the world, it's hard to see anything other than positive demand
growth in India over the medium term.
There is a risk to Indian demand if Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's plans to encourage people to monetise their hoarded gold
by depositing it in banks does result in the freeing up of
stored gold.
If successful, this could cut gold imports by India as more
domestic gold would be available, but it remains unclear whether
the population will embrace the scheme, given a preference to
hold physical metal over paper.
Central bank buying is also holding up strongly, with net
purchases of 132 tonnes in the third quarter of this year, a
gain of 13.1 percent over the same period in 2014.
With many developing nations wishing to diversify their
foreign reserves, this is likely a trend that will continue,
especially if China and Russia continue their programmes of gold
buying.
Still, there are always factors that can undermine gold
prices, and two stand out.
The first is the likelihood of rising interest rates in the
United States, which tends to draw money into fixed interest
products and away from bullion.
However, the much-anticipated move by the Federal Reserve
has most likely been largely priced into gold for some time now,
and it's also likely that the tightening cycle will be long and
slow, meaning it may not be as bearish for gold as some analysts
anticipate.
Mine supply is another potential bearish factor, with
several new mines coming on stream in the next 18 months, having
been approved at the time that gold looked set to soar beyond
$2,000 an ounce.
But older, more expensive mines may be closing at a faster
rate than new output is arriving, with GFMS estimating total
mine supply will decline slightly this year, to 3,124.7 tonnes,
before dropping again in 2016 and 2017.
Overall, the positive drivers for higher gold prices are
gaining ground, while the negative factors appear to be losing
influence.
While there isn't enough to suggest a strong rally is around
the corner, there are compelling reasons to believe that gold
will gradually appreciate over the medium term.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)