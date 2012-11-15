--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 Gold analysts are generally
bullish by nature and many have long-running forecasts that
bullion is poised to rally through the $2,000 an ounce barrier,
but the reality continues to disappoint.
If analysts were looking for reasons why gold has failed to
push on from its all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce, the World
Gold Council's third-quarter report is a good place to start.
No doubt the gold bugs will point to the fact that
third-quarter demand, at 1,084.6 tonnes, was up from the second
quarter's 982.2 tonnes and was the first quarterly gain in a
year.
The increase was driven by a jump in demand from
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and from India, but even this
wasn't enough to prevent an 11 percent decline from the third
quarter of last year.
The problem for any bullish gold view is that physical
demand isn't supportive.
For the year to end September, gold demand was 3 percent
weaker, according to the council.
No matter which way you slice and dice the individual
breakdown of demand in an attempt to find the positives, the
overall picture is that demand is slightly weaker, and it's hard
to see any reason why prices should rally significantly unless
demand starts rising.
The bullish gold view thus relies largely on the fear trade,
where people buy gold on the basis that the European debt crisis
and quantitative easing in the United States will ultimately
lead to monetary debasement and rampant inflation.
Certainly, this view will have helped the gain in ETFs,
where holdings jumped by 136 tonnes in the third-quarter,
resulting in a 165 percent gain in the year to end-September.
The other positive area for demand is central bank
purchases, which are up 49 percent for the year to
end-September, but these are easing from record levels and
third-quarter demand of 97.6 tonnes was the lowest since the
June quarter of last year.
It's possible that the flow of bullion into ETFs and central
banks is holding up the gold price, which would otherwise be
falling by more than it has on the back of soft physical demand.
Spot gold has been in a fairly narrow range between
just above $1,500 an ounce and just below $1,800 this year, and
is currently around $1,725.
It's also no coincidence that the price was weakest this
year in the second quarter, when physical demand was the lowest
in two and a half years, and at its highest when demand posted a
modest recovery in the third quarter.
Given that physical demand is dominated by China and India,
it's worth looking at what's happening in two Asian giants,
something Western gold analysts tend to overlook, seeing them as
a secondary concern to more traditional drivers such as U.S.
interest rates.
Demand in India, the world's biggest gold buyer, rose to
223.1 tonnes in the third quarter, a sharp jump from the 181.3
tonnes in the second quarter and the 204.8 tonnes from the same
period last year.
Indian demand was probably due a rebound after several weak
quarters, and a strengthening rupee probably provided a catalyst
for the third-quarter increase.
But Indian demand is still down 28 percent in year-on-year
terms, which equates to 305.9 tonnes, a significant reduction in
physical demand that can't be made up by even a strong fourth
quarter in the South Asian nation.
Chinese demand has also disappointed the bulls, falling to
176.8 tonnes in the third quarter, a drop of 8 percent from the
same quarter a year ago and a bare 1 percent rise in
year-on-year terms.
Slower economic growth was blamed by the council, which said
stronger conditions in the fourth quarter may boost demand in
China.
That is quite likely, but Chinese demand will probably only
grow significantly when a rising price trend is re-established
or domestic inflation rises again.
Given that China and India together account for about half
of total gold demand, it seems logical to assume that they are
vital to the outlook for prices.
Right now, the two are a drag on gold prices, and I would
only expect a rally to resume when there is evidence of stronger
demand from the Asian giants.
However, if demand does rise in China and India, it will
probably be on the back of strengthening economic conditions,
which in turn might undermine the fear trade that has driven
inflows into ETFs.
A repeat of last year's rally to the record high, when
strong physical demand in Asia combined with fear-driven
investment demand from Europe and the United States and central
bank buying is unlikely to be repeated in the coming months.
This makes me wonder how long many of the gold analysts can
cling to bullish forecasts, how many months do you have to be
wrong before you change your mind?