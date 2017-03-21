(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 21 It's not unusual
for a financial market to be pulled in different directions
simultaneously by competing influences, but what is notable for
gold currently is the apparent inability of the contradictory
factors to gain momentum.
History and logic suggest that when the United States starts
a monetary tightening cycle, gold will underperform, since as a
non-yielding asset it loses out to instruments that will enjoy
higher yields from the rising rates.
The Federal Reserve lifted interest rates on March 15 for
the second time in three months, with expectations that it will
raise at least twice more this year and perhaps three times in
2018.
But spot gold didn't drop when the Fed pulled the
rates lever, gaining 1.7 percent the day of the increase, and
closing at $1,233.15 an ounce on Monday, up almost 3 percent
since the day before the Fed move and 9.9 percent since the
recent low in mid-December.
So, why is the gold market being sanguine about rising U.S.
interest rates?
Part of the answer may be that investors are taking a view
that the rise in real yields may not be as dramatic given U.S.
inflation is also on an upward trend.
There also may be a U.S. dollar effect, with analysts at JP
Morgan noting that it's likely that the greenback has already
seen the bulk of its rally in this tightening cycle.
"In the current cycle, the broad U.S. dollar has so far
appreciated by 22 percent, and we see the dollar rallying
another 2 percent higher into midyear before retracing to
current levels by the first quarter of 2018," JP Morgan said in
a note published March 15.
"In short, the lion's share of this cycle's U.S. dollar
appreciation could potentially be behind us," the note said.
Rising U.S. inflation and a peak in U.S. dollar strength may
mean that the traditional impact of a U.S. monetary tightening
cycle may be less than usual.
What the gold market is currently signalling is that while
U.S. interest rate rises are still a bit of a headwind, they may
not be enough to offset some compelling tailwinds.
INDIA IS GOLD'S BEST HOPE
The main boost to gold prices in 2017 may well come from
India, formerly the world's top consumer of the precious metal.
Indian gold demand was pummelled in 2016, falling 21 percent
to 675.5 tonnes from 857.2 tonnes the prior year, the biggest
yearly decline in volume terms recorded by the World Gold
Council.
One of the main factors driving the slump was the
government's ongoing efforts to attack the informal economy,
culminating in the removal of high denomination 500 and 1,000
rupee notes in November, a demonetisation that effectively
removed some 86 percent of bank notes by value.
In an economy where most transactions are still cash, the
impact was to crimp retail gold demand as liquidity dried up.
But there are positive signs that India is recovering, with
imports jumping to 50 tonnes in February, up more than 82
percent from the same month in 2016, according to data provided
by GFMS.
While some of this was likely due to what GFMS called the
release of pent-up demand, it's also possible that stronger
economic conditions will lift Indian demand for jewellery, the
main driver of that market.
While India is looking more positive for gold, it's worth
noting that China, the world's largest buyer, is less
constructive, with soft jewellery demand and the lack of a clear
price trend deterring investment appetite.
It's likely that the best-case scenario for China this year
is one of steady demand, with the main X-factor being the value
of the yuan, as a depreciating local currency may spur Chinese
investor appetite for gold as a hedge.
Another potential positive for gold is the usual suspect of
geopolitical risk, although if elections in France and Germany
follow the recent Dutch vote, where anti-European populists did
less well than expected, it may not add much to gold demand from
a risk perspective.
Overall, it appears there is no clear price trend for gold,
and looking at a cross-section of forecasts from analysts shows
hat those who are bearish are only mildly so, while those
bullish are also expecting modest gains at best.
While the ebb and flow of news events will drive daily price
movements in gold, it would appear that a driver to move the
price away from the $1,100 to $1,300 an ounce range is lacking.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)