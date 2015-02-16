--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 16 The price of gold
appears caught in a holding pattern, stuck between what is
actually happening to demand and what potentially may happen.
The World Gold Council's latest quarterly report provides a
snapshot of the different dynamics at work in the gold market,
and goes some way to explain why the precious metal has been
marooned in a fairly narrow range for almost two years.
The broad picture from the council's Gold Demand Trends 2014
report is that last year was the weakest since 2009.
This fits in with spot gold's modest 1.8 percent
decline over the year, but the breakdown of that demand shows
where the pressure points are located.
India regained its status as the world's top gold market,
with demand totalling 842.7 tonnes, but this was still 14
percent below 2013 levels.
China slipped back to number two with 813.6 tonnes, a
substantial 38 percent decline as consumers pulled back from
buying gold after a record year in 2013.
What happens in the two Asian powerhouses is important, as
together they represent half of the global gold consumer demand.
It's possible to construct a bullish case for India, as
government restrictions on gold imports are eased and economic
growth lifts, but the question remains as to how much extra
demand the South Asian nation is capable of generating.
A return to levels around 1,000 tonnes per annum isn't an
unreasonable expectation, and this would no doubt provide
support for the physical gold market.
CHINA QUESTIONS
But there is more of a question mark over China, with
uncertainty over the strength of consumer demand following the
buying spree in 2013 when gold prices fell sharply.
This may have created a buyers' hangover, which together
with China's crackdown on graft and support for official
austerity may limit the upside for the country's gold demand.
What happens during the Chinese New Year holidays this week
will provide some indication of the strength of consumer demand.
The World Gold Council also breaks down global gold demand
into categories, with the largest being jewellery, which
accounts for slightly more than half of total demand.
This fell 9.7 percent in 2014 from the prior year, but
excluding China, jewellery demand held up well, with more
interest being seen in developed nations.
Again, China was behind a sharp fall in coin and bar
investment, but exchange-traded funds, the main way investors in
developed nations play the gold market, also saw net outflows,
although not as much as they did during the 2013 gold crash.
Technology demand, which accounts for 10 percent of the
global gold demand, is in a modest long-term downtrend as it
battles against cheaper alternatives.
Central bank net purchases rose in 2014 and, while not quite
near 2012 levels, that nonetheless remains a source of solid
demand for gold.
BULLISH CASE YET TO EMERGE
Overall, the picture that emerges is one of reasonably solid
jewellery and central bank demand, and weak investment demand.
Looking ahead as to how these trends may play out in 2015,
and it's possible that jewellery demand may improve as the
global economy, outside of Europe, makes some progress.
India will likely be stronger, but steady demand from China
would likely be a positive outcome.
Investment demand is perhaps in a bit more of a quandary, as
the end of quantitative easing in the United States coupled with
the ramping up of it in Europe creates opposing dynamics.
Rising interest rates in the United States would argue for
softer gold prices, as would the fear of deflation in Europe,
but if European investors do fear depreciation of the euro,
either from monetary easing or a messy Greek exit, then gold
could benefit from safe-haven demand.
But any boost to safe-haven demand may well act as a brake
on jewellery demand, as consumers spend less on what is still
viewed as a luxury purchase.
While net central bank purchases have been a bright spot,
again, there has to be a question mark over whether this can
sustain at current rates.
This is especially the case with Russia, which last year
accounted for about 35 percent of net central bank purchases,
but the plunge in the rouble in 2014 may curtail the
central bank's ability to buy dollar-denominated assets.
That is why gold is currently caught between what is
actually happening and what may happen.
The current steady physical demand points to prices staying
within the recent range of around $1,140 to $1,400 an ounce.
For any bullish case to be realised, physical and investor
demand will have to pick up from current levels, and while this
may happen, it's not happening yet.
