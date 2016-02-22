(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 22 - One of the
problems for embattled resource companies is that the
legislative environment in which they exist is often no longer
reflective of the reality of the current, or likely future,
markets in which they compete.
In other words, government policymakers quite often have
laws, taxes and regulations designed for a bull market when a
bear market is in place, and vice versa.
While it's easy to have a shot at politicians, in their
defence, it can be the case that by the time they manage to go
through the protracted processes of introducing new rules and
regulations, the situation they envisaged has been substantially
altered.
Indonesia's minerals sector is a good recent example, but
not the only one, of how even policies that were relatively well
designed and had reasonable aims can backfire because the market
has changed.
At the start of 2014 Indonesia implemented rules banning the
export of unprocessed metal ores in a bid to encourage the
construction of smelters.
At the time Indonesia was the world's top exporter of nickel
ore and China's biggest supplier of bauxite, the mineral that is
the source of aluminium.
The new rules effectively stopped the export of those two
minerals, although copper ore exports continued on an exemption
granted on the basis that smelters would be built.
The rules were aimed at capturing more of the value of the
minerals domestically by adding value prior to export, with the
additional benefit of more employment and business investment.
Indonesia wasn't the first commodity producer to go down
this path, but the problem this time was that the changes were
implemented just as prices were about to plummet.
In effect, the ban on exports was designed with boom times
in mind, not the bust that was just around the corner.
What happened was that Indonesia lost its position as a
major supplier of those minerals, but consumers such as China
had little difficulty in sourcing supplies from rivals, such as
Malaysia for bauxite and the Philippines for nickel ore.
The planned investment in smelters has also been
disappointing, with low commodity prices destroying much of the
economic case for investment.
Many of the smelters were also being financed by Chinese
money, and this has become harder to source in recent months
given the slowdown in China's economic growth and the balance
sheet pressures of many companies in the commodity space.
It's therefore no surprise that Indonesia's mining minister
said on Feb. 16 that the rules around the ban on exporting metal
ores will be reviewed.
The exact nature of what may change is still to be
determined, but it's likely that deadlines for the construction
of smelters may be extended and exemptions given to allow for
the export of unprocessed ores.
POOR TIMING
Another sector Jakarta sought to change to benefit the
domestic economy was coal, where rules were introduced to force
divestment of stakes in foreign-owned and developed mines to
locals and to alter royalty arrangements.
Once again, there was an economic logic to these changes,
but they came at a time when the coal price was sliding, a trend
that has continued.
All that was achieved is that investing in Indonesian coal
mines became a whole lot less attractive for foreigners,
depriving the sector of capital for exploration and development.
In turn this has contributed to Indonesian coal producers
falling behind Australian rivals in the race to cut costs and
remain competitive, meaning that the Southeast Asian nation has
been the one losing the most market share.
However, Australia isn't immune to policymaking that is out
of kilter with reality.
One of the most controversial decisions of the Labor Party
government that ruled from 2007 to 2013 was to introduce a tax
designed to capture the so-called super profits of coal and iron
ore mining companies.
At the time of its announcement, these companies were raking
in cash from rising prices as the post-2008 recession spending
boom ratcheted up, particularly in China.
However, the tax faced intense opposition from the mining
companies, with backing from many of the workers, and was
eventually watered down.
But by the time it became law, coal and iron ore prices had
peaked in early 2011, and the super profits were no longer
there, meaning it raised a fraction of what was forecast.
The tax died as part of a campaign promise by Tony Abbott,
who won office for the Liberal Party in the 2013 general
election.
What the wider public and the politicians failed to
understand was that the mining tax was designed as a good times
tax, one which captured strong profits but effectively
disappeared when a downturn arrived.
The Labor government didn't anticipate the end of the
commodity boom and spent the proceeds of the tax before they
were collected, and the Liberal Party axed the tax, rather than
suspend it and re-introduce it when the good times eventually
return.
What is evident is that governments are generally too slow
in responding to the dynamics of a shifting market, and spend
too much time on grandiose pieces of big picture legislation and
policies.
They would serve the sector better by focusing on the
nitty-gritty of micro reforms and undertaking smaller projects,
but with more haste and regular re-assessments.
