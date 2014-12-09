--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 9 It's an observable
fact that steep falls in commodity prices are often a precursor
to a rally, and recently some industry executives have said this
is likely next year for iron ore and coal.
Notwithstanding the obvious caveat of beware miners talking
up prices of commodities they produce, there is some cause for
optimism that the worst is over for two of the weakest
performers so far this year.
Asian spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is down 48 percent from
the start of the year to Monday's close of $69.70 a tonne, while
spot thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle Port, an
Asian benchmark, has slumped 28 percent to $62.25 a tonne in the
week ending Dec. 5.
The case for a stabilisation in prices followed by a modest
rally next year is largely built on the view of more high-cost
supply leaving the market, coupled with steady demand growth
from top importer China.
Peter Poppinga, head of ferrous metals at Brazil's Vale
, told an investor briefing in London last week that
the iron ore price had overshot to the downside and it will
"bounce back in the very near future."
While he didn't specify a level he expects prices to reach,
he did nominate $90 a tonne as a hypothetical price based on
expected demand and supply.
At current prices about 220 million tonnes of high-cost iron
ore production is uncompetitive and should leave the market,
Poppinga said.
In theory, he's correct that high-cost output should be
leaving the market, and much of this is based in China.
HOW FAST WILL HIGH-COST SUPPLY DEPART?
The real question is whether this production will leave the
market as fast as Vale, the world's biggest exporter of the
steel-making ingredient, and the Anglo-Australian pair of Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton bring on new supply.
The big three are all increasing output rapidly, and they
are being joined by fourth-ranked Fortescue Metals Group
and Anglo-American in boosting lower-cost
production.
It's likely that the new output scheduled in the next few
years will still swamp demand growth, with a slower rate of
growth in imports by China, which buys about two-thirds of
global seaborne iron ore,
Li Xinchuang, deputy secretary general of the China Iron &
Steel Association and president of the China Metallurgical
Association expects iron ore imports of about 1 billion tonnes
in 2015, up about 6.4 percent from this year.
Given that steel output is likely to be largely steady in
2015, the additional 60 million tonnes in iron ore imports
largely reflects loss of domestic output in China.
However, there is a risk that China's domestic iron ore
industry will successfully lobby for some reduction of taxes, or
other measures, to make them more competitive, just as the coal
industry did this year.
Unlike iron ore imports, which are up 13.4 percent in the
first 11 months of the year from the same period in 2013,
China's coal imports have dropped 9.4 percent so far this year.
This is largely because of muted demand growth leading to
lower domestic prices, which has made it harder for overseas
miners to compete, notwithstanding the depressed global price.
The imposition of new rules and taxes may also have led to a
small reduction in China's imports, but similar to iron ore, the
main problem for coal is oversupply.
GREEN SHOOTS FOR COAL
Rio Tinto head of coal Harry Kenyon-Slaney is seeing some
signs of improvement in the coal market, on the back of supply
leaving the market.
In an interview last week with Australia's Fairfax media,
Kenyon-Slaney said the tough times are going to last for a while
yet, but the market is stabilising and the "cycle will turn."
Rio Tinto pointed to the consensus forecast for Newcastle
coal prices to rise to an average $76 a tonne next year, in line
with this year's average price, before gaining to $81 in 2016.
For this forecast to be achieved, it will take ongoing
rationalisation of supply, as seaborne demand is unlikely to
rise strongly, notwithstanding the shortage of coal in number
two importer India.
The risks here are that the depreciation of the Australian
dollar and the Indonesian rupiah, coupled with lower costs from
falling fuel prices, will actually help keep some high-cost
production going, thereby delaying a price rally.
There are some reasons to be optimistic that the worst is
over for coal and iron ore, but much will depend on whether as
much high-cost supply leaves the market as the major miners
expect.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)