--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 9 It's not hard to
find bearish views on the steel industry, given renewed
recession in Europe and slower growth in China, but these seem
in contrast to the resilience in the iron ore market.
China's steel production and consumption is maturing and
unlikely to witness rapid growth in the future, while Europe's
steel industry is in terminal decline and three-quarters of its
capacity may be shut in the next two decades, Wolfgang Eder, the
head of European steel body EUROFER said recently.
Views such as Eder's are becoming more widespread and there
is much more talk of "peak steel", when demand reaches a
plateau, most likely leading to excess capacity and declining
prices for both steel and its main raw material, iron ore.
Peak steel is premised more on a limit to demand growth as
opposed to the largely discredited peak oil theory, which
postulated that supply would be unable to keep up with
consumption.
But, as with the peak oil theory, peak steel has its
weaknesses, assuming no technological progress and no ability of
suppliers to respond to slower demand growth.
It is logical to assume that China won't continue to post
double digit growth in both iron ore imports and steel
production indefinitely, but given the high rates of the past
decade, even small increases in percentage terms result in large
changes in actual volumes.
It is probably this dynamic that has underpinned the iron
ore market so far this year.
Spot iron ore in Asia is down only 2.5
percent in year-to-date terms at $135.10 a tonne, compared with
a drop of 8.5 percent for Brent oil and 6 percent for
the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index.
On the face of it, it doesn't appear to make much sense that
iron ore is outperforming crude at a time of slowing world
growth, led by concerns over the state of China, while at the
same time oil demand remains in positive territory and there is
significant geopolitical risks over Iranian supplies.
However, China's economic slowing has yet to translate to
steel output, which is still hovering around 2 million tonnes a
day, a level that has been fairly constant since April and is
well above the levels just under 1.7 million tonnes a day that
prevailed for the first two months of the 2012.
Iron ore imports are up 8.9 percent in the first five months
of 2012 over the same period last year, on track to comfortably
beat the estimate of 6 percent full-year growth made by analysts
in a Reuters survey in December.
If the pace of imports continues, China will bring in 740
million tonnes of iron ore in 2012.
Even if imports slacken back to 6 percent growth by the end
of the year, China will still buy 728 million tonnes of the
steel-making ingredient.
The lower import figure still results in average monthly
imports of 59.9 million tonnes for the June-to-December period,
not far below the 61.7 million achieved in the first five
months.
It would take steel output in China to weaken substantially
before any significant slackening of demand would emerge for
iron ore, and while there may be a few lean months coming,
stronger infrastructure spending by the fourth quarter should
boost demand by the end of the year.
With iron ore demand likely to be flat in the rest of the
world, growth in demand is the domain of China.
Based on the first five months of the year, which were
strong, and factoring in a slightly weaker second half, it's
likely that China will import at least 728 million tonnes of
iron ore, and possibly as much as 740 million.
That means an increase in overall volumes of between 41
million and 54 million tonnes.
While iron ore production globally is expected to surge in
the next few years, the additional output isn't quite yet on
stream.
Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest iron ore exporter, is
expecting to ship 310 million tonnes in 2012, slightly less than
the 311.8 million tonnes it did in 2011.
Australia's government forecaster said iron ore exports
would rise to 510 million tonnes in the fiscal year that started
July 1 from 463 million in 2011-12.
That implies an extra 42.5 million tonnes a month on average
out of Australia, just enough to meet the lower end of China's
likely increase in demand.
So far, this all sounds pretty much in balance, until you
factor in the halving of exports from India, the number three
shipper behind Australia and Brazil.
Indian used to export about 100 million tonnes a year, but
this dropped by more than half in the first 11 months of 2011
after the government imposed a 30 percent export duty and mines
were closed in Karnataka state, the main mining region.
While mines may restart soon, this is unlikely to result in
Indian exports of iron ore returning to previous levels, as the
ore will be used by domestic steel mills.
The loss of 50 million tonnes a year of Indian cargoes in
the global seaborne market, coupled with demand growth of at
least 40 million from China is enough to justify iron ore
outperforming other commodities as there is probably a supply
shortfall, even given weakness in European steel.
Of course, the market balance will alter in the next five
years if all the iron ore expansions come to fruition and
China's demand growth flattens faster than expected.
But only a Malthusian would believe that this marks the end
of iron ore's resilience, as the dominant global miners, Vale,
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are far more able to reduce supply if
they see prices weakening too much.