LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 22 The Chinese have
launched another attempt to wrest some control of the global
iron ore market from the dominant big three miners, but it's
likely this latest salvo will fall short of the target.
Beijing is planning new rules to force importers to use a
domestic trading platform for the steel-making ingredient rather
than one backed by the miners.
China, which buys about two-thirds of the world's seaborne
iron ore, will refuse to grant new licences to importers unless
they use the China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX)
platform, according to a Reuters exclusive story
.
This physical trading platform operates in competition to
the globalORE system, based in Singapore and backed by the top
three producers, Brazil's Vale, and the Australian
pair of Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. The three
are also members of the CBMX platform.
Under new rules, traders and steel mills seeking a new
licence to import will now have to trade at least 500,000 tonnes
of iron ore on the CBMX, a document on the regulations obtained
by Reuters showed. Only Chinese firms are eligible for import
licences.
If the Chinese platform can grab most of the volume in the
market, it will become the benchmark and squeeze the globalORE
system, perhaps forcing it to close.
The benefit to the Chinese would presumably be that a
platform under their jurisdiction would be where the global
miners were forced to come to trade.
Given the Chinese have in the past expressed concern about
the market power of the big three, the view would appear to be
that if the miners didn't control the physical trade then the
pricing would be fairer and more transparent.
China's top economic planner even went so far as to accuse
the major mining companies of manipulating the price of iron
ore, saying in March they were behind the 83 percent rally in
the benchmark Asian spot price between
September's three-year low and a peak of $158.90 a tonne in
February.
This was an extraordinary accusation by the National
Development & Reform Commission, especially since it came
without any substance, other than a woolly claim that shipments
were held back in order to control supplies and send a fake
market signal.
The NDRC appeared to conveniently ignore the fact that the
rally in prices coincided with record imports by Chinese steel
mills, with the three months from November last year to January
2013 being the strongest on record.
As I wrote in March, there was probably a stronger case to
say that iron ore was manipulated weaker when the spot price
plunged 42 percent between April and September last year, even
as China's imports held up remarkably well considering the
weaker economic outlook prevailing at that time.
During the price slump there were reports of Chinese traders
defaulting on iron ore cargoes, only to buy them back later at a
lower price.
This practice appeared not to concern the NDRC at all, given
its silence on the matter.
Thus the latest move to force trade to the CBMX platform
should be seen as part of China's ongoing efforts to exert some
influence over the iron ore trade.
FUTURES MARKET STILL THE ANSWER
The question is whether it will work, and here the answer is
more than likely not in the way the Chinese might hope.
Yes, they may well be able to force more transactions onto
the CBMX platform, and that in turn may well increase the
transparency of pricing, at least for those party to the
transactions if not the market as a whole.
But for as long as the big three miners' output is roughly
equal to China's annual imports, the producers are always going
to have the power to reduce supply if they feel prices are too
low.
It would also appear that since the iron ore platforms don't
require actual delivery of contracts, the system is open to
manipulation by creating "paper" deals that are cancelled before
actual shipment.
It's also likely that the miners will insist on keeping
prices tied to existing benchmarks like the Platts index, in
which case it could be argued that the platform for executing
the trades is irrelevant.
Another key element is confidence in the system, and if any
of the parties feel the CBMX platform is being manipulated, they
will be extremely reluctant to use it.
This is why the best exchanges and trading systems are ones
owned and operated by independent parties whose main interest is
ensuring the integrity of the system, as this is the way they
attract business.
I, and others, have argued that the best system for iron ore
would be a deep and liquid futures markets with deliverable
contracts.
But this requires the Chinese authorities to open up their
financial systems to all comers, something that seems a long way
off, especially since their latest move shows that coercion is
still the preferred business model.