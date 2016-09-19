(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 19 There is an
almost universal expectation that iron ore prices will start to
retreat soon, reversing some of the 29 percent surge this year
that has seen the steel-making ingredient become one of the
unexpected commodity top performers.
Much of iron ore's gains in 2016 have been driven by strong
demand from China, with imports up 9.3 percent to 669.65 million
tonnes in the first eight months of the year from a year ago.
And as yet, there is no sign that China's appetite for
imported iron ore is waning, with vessel-tracking and port data
suggesting September will be another strong month for the buyer
of about two-thirds of global seaborne cargoes.
Data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodity
Forecasts estimates that 94.4 million tonnes will arrive at
Chinese ports by the end of the month.
If the final number is close to the estimate, it would make
September's imports the second-highest on record, and the
strongest so far this year.
It's worth noting that the ship-tracking data doesn't
exactly tally with official Chinese customs data because of
variability around when cargoes are discharged and when they are
booked as having been offloaded for customs purposes. There are
also differences in the estimated volumes carried by vessels.
For the first eight months of the 2016, the ship-tracking
data showed iron ore imports as 3.3 percent below the official
customs numbers.
Nonetheless, it would seem likely that September's iron ore
arrivals will be strong, with 49.23 million tonnes discharged at
Chinese ports in the first 18 days of the month, a rate that if
continued for the rest of the month would result in imports well
above 80 million tonnes.
This means that despite concerns about steel over-production
in China, iron ore demand has yet to show any meaningful sign of
a slowdown.
However, spot prices for iron ore in China .IO62-CNI=SI
have eased over the past four recent weeks, ending at $55.50 a
tonne on Sept. 14, the last day of trade prior to last week's
Chinese public holidays.
This is down from the recent peak of $61.60 a tonne on Aug.
23 and also 19.2 percent below the high for 2016 of $68.70
reached on April 21.
MARKET TURNS PESSIMISTIC
It appears some pessimism is creeping into the market amid
media reports that China will ramp up its efforts to cut excess
steel capacity and ongoing measures by countries around the
world to impose duties on what they believe are too cheap
Chinese steel imports.
It remains to be seen as to whether these measures will make
a meaningful dent in China's actual steel output, with evidence
so far this year suggesting very limited success, with
January-August steel output down a mere 0.1 percent to 536.3
million from the same period a year earlier.
It appears as if iron ore market participants are still
somewhat disbelieving of this year's rally and have turned
cautious on the outlook for the coming months.
There is the likelihood of increased seaborne supply as Roy
Hill, the last of the major new mines in top producer Western
Australia state, ramps up output and Brazil's Vale
gets closer to starting up its giant 90 million tonnes a year
S11D project.
On the positive side for supply, it appears that so far
higher iron ore prices haven't led to a resurgence of Chinese
domestic output, with official data showing July's
production was 4.4 percent below that of June's and year-to-date
output was some 6.4 percent below that in 2015.
Lower domestic iron ore output, coupled with declining
grades, helps explain the higher demand for imported material,
as does the move by steel mills to buy higher quality ore in
order to cut down on pollution.
The somewhat ambiguous state of the steel and iron ore
markets in China is reflected in a Reuters poll of analysts,
published on Sept. 17.
The average forecast for 62-percent iron ore
cost-and-freight to China is expected to hit $46.50 a tonne in
2017 and $48 in 2018, down from an expected $50.90 for 2016, the
poll showed.
This means that the analysts are expecting prices to weaken
from where they are currently, but not collapse.
The market consensus is a reasonable reflection of the
current situation, where supply is getting closer to peaking and
demand is holding up better than many may have expected.
The joker in the pack is, as always, the outlook for China's
vast steel sector and how it resolves its over-capacity issues.
