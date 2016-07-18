(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 18 Iron ore's wild
price gyrations this year may be masking a small, but
significant, shift in the underlying fundamentals for the
steel-making ingredient.
While seaborne iron ore remains a well-supplied market, it
appears the level of over-supply has been diminishing faster
than many expected, leading to an improvement in the
supply-demand balance.
This provides some fundamental justification for the rally
in spot prices, with the China benchmark index .IO62-CNI=SI up
almost 35 percent so far this year.
Let's be clear, there is no reason to believe that iron ore
is poised for a major, sustained rally.
But there is reason to be hopeful that prices are more
likely to pivot around the $50 a tonne mark, rather than revisit
the December 2015 lows of $37 a tonne.
The main reasons for prices finding a floor are improvements
on both the supply and demand side.
For demand, this is largely due to China, which buys about
two-thirds of seaborne iron ore and is the world's largest steel
producer.
China's imports have jumped 9.1 percent to 493.7 million
tonnes in the first half of 2016 compared to the same period
last year, representing a gain of nearly 41 million tonnes.
The strength appears set to continue in the current month,
with Thomson Reuters Commodity Research and Forecasts estimating
91.86 million tonnes will arrive at Chinese ports in July, which
would be the highest monthly total this year.
Most of this has been on the back of rising steel output,
which in turn has been fuelled by expectations of higher
domestic infrastructure and construction spending, as well as
the reality of rising steel exports.
China's average daily steel output hit a record high in June
of 2.316 million tonnes, with the monthly total of 69.47 million
tonnes being 1.7 percent above the same month in 2015.
For the first six months of the year, steel output is down
1.1 percent, but that is more a reflection of a weak first two
months rather than the recent strength.
Exports of steel products rose to the second-highest on
record in June, with total exports for the first half rising 9
percent year-on-year to 57.1 million tonnes.
It's clear that China's efforts to rationalise overcapacity
in its vast steel industry are proving difficult to implement
and sustain, especially when prices have rallied, thus providing
mills with a financial incentive to keep producing.
This is the biggest risk for the demand side for iron ore,
as any reduction in Chinese steel output will rapidly flow
through to iron ore demand.
There is another positive for imports of iron ore, with
China's domestic mine output sagging 5.9 percent in the first
five months of 2016 compared to the same period last year.
While this only represents a cut of about 29 million tonnes
of largely low-grade iron ore, it does lend support to rising
imports.
SUPPLY GROWTH EASING
The other side of the equation is supply and while iron ore
remains a market that leans towards oversupply, the surplus
output appears to be gradually easing.
The 41-million tonne increase in China's iron ore imports in
the first six months of 2016 probably hasn't been matched by a
similar spike in output by the two major exporters, Australia
and Brazil.
While Australia's exports have been boosted by the start up
of the 56-million tonne a year Roy Hill mine in Western
Australia state, shipments by other top producers have been
largely static or lower.
Rio Tinto expects to ship less iron ore in 2017
than it does this year, with a target of about 340 million
tonnes compared with 350 million for this year.
This year's target is achievable, but will require a strong
second-half performance from the Anglo-Australian miner.
Australia's second-largest producer, BHP Billiton,
trimmed its output target for the 2015-16 fiscal year by 10
million tonnes to 260 million tonnes.
Brazil's Vale, which vies with Rio for the title
of the world's biggest iron ore producer, has also indicated it
expects 2016 production of around 340-350 million tonnes,
roughly in line with 2015 output of 345.9 million.
It may be stretching a long bow to say iron ore producers
are now exercising supply discipline, but it does appear they
have finally realised that relentless expansion was not in their
interests.
If the rate of new tonnes being added to the seaborne iron
ore market can continue to slow, if China's domestic mine output
maintains its weakening trend and if China's steel sector
maintains output at current levels, it's possible that iron
ore's outlook can be positive.
These are big "ifs," but at least they are within the realms
of possibility, which is a step-change from the relentless gloom
of the iron ore sector for the past few years.
(Editing by Ed Davies)