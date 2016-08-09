(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 9 At what point is
the 43 percent rally in iron ore prices this year overcooked,
given it remains a well-supplied market facing mounting economic
uncertainty across the globe.
The answer lies clearly in the volume of Chinese imports of
the steel-making ingredient, which have been robust so far this
year and defied expectations that growth would be moderate at
best.
China, which buys about two-thirds of global seaborne iron
ore, imported 88.4 million tonnes in July, the second-highest
amount on record, according to customs data.
In the first seven months of the year China has imported 582
million tonnes of iron ore, up 8.1 percent on the same period in
2015 and putting it on track for full-year imports near 1
billion tonnes, which would be an all-time high.
It's likely that imports will continue to be robust this
month, with Thomson Reuters Commodity Research and Forecasts
showing that already 67.5 million tonnes will arrive at Chinese
ports by Aug. 31.
This likely includes all the cargoes that will come from
Brazil and number three supplier South Africa, as any vessels
setting sail now would arrive in September, but it won't capture
all the shipments from top exporter Australia given the shorter
voyage durations.
As long as Chinese iron ore imports remain strong and show
year-on-year growth, it's hard to make a convincing case as to
why prices should decline.
Spot Asian iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI closed on Monday at
$61.40 a tonne, up from $42.90 at the end of the last year and
66 percent above the $37 it slumped to on Dec. 11 last year, the
lowest since price assessments started in 2008.
The rally has largely been driven by Chinese imports, which
in turn have been rising because steel output has stayed
resilient this year, contrary to efforts by the Beijing
authorities to remove excess capacity from the industry.
China's average daily crude steel output reached a record
2.316 million tonnes in June, according to government data.
However, while steel output rose in June and over the second
quarter, a weak start to the year means production in the first
six months of the year was 399.56 million tonnes, 1.1 percent
lower than in the same period in 2015.
Nonetheless, June's record average daily steel production
was just above the prior all-time high in April, meaning that
the two strongest months have both been in the second quarter of
2016.
The question then becomes whether it's reasonable to expect
Chinese steel output to continue to show strength over the
second half of the year.
STEEL OUTPUT TO LEVEL OFF?
Certainly the authorities are still confident that efforts
to curb output will bear fruit, although that may actually boost
steel prices assuming demand for construction and infrastructure
remains solid.
China's steel exports have also shown little sign of
slowing, rising to 67.41 million tonnes in the first seven of
the year, up 8.5 percent from the same period in 2015.
It's clear there are fundamental reasons for iron ore's
rally, with demand surprising to the upside and supply growth
from major producers finally starting to ease.
However, can China actually consume imported iron ore at
rates of 1 billion tonnes a year and above?
Logic says not, especially if the authorities do manage to
curb, or even reduce, steel output and capacity.
Assuming Chinese steel output of about 800 million tonnes in
2016, which would be above the level the market expected at the
start of the year, about 1.2 billion tonnes of iron ore, on a
62-percent iron content basis, will be required.
If 1 billion tonnes comes from the seaborne market, that
leaves only 200 million tonnes to be supplied by China's own
mines.
That actually may be a reasonable assumption for domestic
supplies, given the struggles many miners are facing to remain
open given the slump in iron ore prices since 2011, which has
only partially been reversed by this year's rally.
However, official data suggests that iron ore output in
China is trending higher, with a third straight month of gains
in June.
China produced a total of 594 million tonnes of iron ore in
the first six months of 2016, according to official figures,
suggesting it may reach about 1.2 billion tonnes for the full
year.
Given Chinese ore is of a considerably lower grade than
imported ore, this would probably equate to less than 400
million tonnes on a 62-percent iron basis.
This means that it's still likely that China's iron ore
market will be oversupplied in 2016 when imports and domestic
productions are put together.
This may explain why the forward curve of the main iron ore
contracts are pointing to considerably weaker prices next year.
The Dalian futures curve <0#DCIO:> is showing that prices
will fall by almost 18 percent from September to July next year,
while the Singapore curve <0#SGXIOS:> shows an identical
decline, from $62.40 a tonne in September to $49.45 by July.
Of course, futures curves are not absolute predictors of
price, but the fact that they expect the rally to fizzle
suggests that iron ore miners should make hay while the sun is
shining.
