By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 27 What's the real
thinking behind Andrew Forrest's remarkable call for iron ore
miners to cap production in order to boost prices?
It's easy to dismiss the comment by the Fortescue Metals
Group founder and chairman as "harebrained," as did Sam
Walsh, the chief executive of Rio Tinto, the world's
second-largest iron ore miner.
It's possible that when Forrest told an audience on Tuesday
in Shanghai that he was happy for iron ore miners to "cap our
production right here and start acting like grown-ups", he was
merely having a thought-bubble moment.
But while Forrest, whose company ranks fourth in the world
in iron ore output, has a reputation as a charming
straight-shooter, it's hard to imagine that he would be so
careless as to float an idea that in all likelihood is illegal
and would also bring scorn from his bigger rivals.
There is no doubt that debt-laden Fortescue has been hit
harder than Rio Tinto or No.3 producer BHP Billiton by
the collapse of iron ore prices, with the Asian spot price
.IO62-CNI=SI marking a record low of $54.20 a tonne on Monday,
before recovering slightly to $55.50 on Thursday.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Forrest's
comments need to be seen in this light.
At the current spot price of iron ore, several analysts
estimate Fortescue is losing money for every tonne of the
steel-making ingredient it produces.
His company also recently tried to raise $2.5 billion
through a bond sale, but scrapped the issue two weeks ago after
potential investors demanded hefty interest rates.
The money would have been used to pay off bonds due in 2017,
2018 and 2019, and although Fortescue said there was no urgent
need for re-financing, the cancellation of a bond sale shows
heightened investor caution over the outlook for the company.
NOT SERIOUS ABOUT OUTPUT CAP
It's also fairly certain that Forrest wasn't really serious
about capping Fortescue's own iron ore output, rather he
expected Rio Tinto, BHP and top producer Vale to do
all the heavy lifting.
This is because he said he would limit his company's output
to 180 million tonnes, which is already 20 to 25 million tonnes
above its forecast production for this year.
Saying to your rivals that they should cut output while you
raise yours is always going to get you nothing more than a
dismissive rejection, with Rio's Walsh duly delivering.
However, Forrest's comments may well be aimed at building
political capital and portraying his bigger rivals as the "bad
guys" in the iron ore rout.
Iron ore is Australia's most valuable export commodity and
politicians and the wider public have watched with increasing
alarm as the price has collapsed.
Politicians, including the premier of Western Australia
state, where the vast majority or iron ore mines are located,
have expressed concern over the falling price, and therefore
declining royalties.
Colin Barnett, who heads the pro-mining Liberal Party-led
Western Australia government, has been clear in laying the blame
for the declining royalties at the door of the major miners and
their massive expansion of iron ore production.
Forrest's comments may fall into the general category of
searching for a scapegoat and positioning yourself as the victim
of circumstances beyond your control.
It's a long-established tactic to try and portray your
rivals as heartless multinational corporations, who through
their actions are driving the little guy to the wall.
In some ways Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have made it easier
for Forrest, and others, to do this, by repeatedly stating that
the iron ore business should be about the survival of the
fittest, and they are the fittest.
That's true, the low-cost structure of their mines and the
efficiency with which they are operated mean that Rio and BHP
are still profitable at the current low prices.
It's valid to question their tactic of flooding the market
with iron ore in order to drive out competitors, although it
does seem to be working and it certainly has given BHP and Rio
shareholders much joy in the past few years.
Forrest may also have been hoping to deflect attention away
from the fact that much of the huge addition of capacity in the
past four years has come from his own company.
Fortescue has added about 100 million tonnes of output since
2011, more than either Rio or BHP, but Forrest would prefer you
don't see his company as part of the problem.
