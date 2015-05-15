(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, May 15 Any inquiry into the collapse
of iron ore prices by the Australian Senate is likely to provide
a great opportunity for political point-scoring for a domestic
audience, but won't address the main issue.
It's still not clear whether independent Senator Nick
Xenophon has enough support from the major parties, the ruling
Liberals and the opposition Labor, to launch an inquiry, but he
did receive backing for the idea from Prime Minister Tony
Abbott.
If any inquiry did go ahead, it would provide a platform for
Andrew Forrest, the chief executive of No.4 iron ore producer
Fortescue Metals Group, to continue his campaign
against the expansions of No.2 and No.3 miners, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton.
Forrest would most likely relish the chance to continue to
portray his company as the tough "Aussie battler" being
bludgeoned by heartless multinationals that have failed to act
in the interests of Australia and its people.
While this sort of attack may play well in the domestic
media arena, it's also likely that any Senate inquiry would find
that BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto haven't done anything illegal in
ramping up iron ore output to levels beyond demand growth.
In fact, it's likely that the two mining giants would be
able to win the argument that the massive expansions at their
Western Australia state mines were logical and made business
sense in the light of their low-cost advantage.
But whatever spectacle emerges, assuming an inquiry does go
ahead, it won't address the main issue of who is right on the
future of China's iron ore and steel sectors.
IRRECONCILABLE MARKET VIEWS
On the one hand are the three major miners, Brazil's Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, who are sticking to
their view that Chinese steel demand and output still have some
way to rise.
On the other hand are the representatives of the Chinese and
global steel industry, who believe that China has already
reached "peak steel", and demand will anchor around current
levels.
BHP's vice president of iron ore marketing, Alan Chirgwin,
told the Singapore Exchange's Iron Ore Forum on Wednesday that
China's crude steel production would peak at 1 to 1.1 billion
tonnes in the mid-2020s and plateau through to 2030.
At the same forum, Zhang Dianbo, an assistant president at
major Chinese steel producer Baosteel Group, said that steel
demand was unlikely to grow from current levels, but would
plateau and was equally unlikely to decline.
A similar view has been expressed by the China Iron & Steel
Association and the World Steel Association, with the latter
expecting a 0.5-percent decline in Chinese demand this year to
707.2 million tonnes.
Chinese crude steel production was 822.7 million tonnes in
2014, exceeding domestic demand and leading to a surge in
exports, a trend that has continued in 2015.
Steel output in the first four months of 2015 was down 1.3
percent to 270 million tonnes from the same period last year,
according to official data.
What was left unresolved at the SGX forum was how to
reconcile the view of the big miners for Chinese steel output to
reach as much as 1.1 billion tonnes per annum, and the assertion
that the peak was last year.
The difference between the two forecasts is more than 250
million tonnes, an amount large enough to make an enormous
difference to the outlook for the iron ore industry.
If BHP, Rio and Vale are right, then their expansion plans
will be justified and the 400 million tonnes of capacity they
have added, or are in the process of completing, since 2011 will
be absorbed by China.
If they are wrong, then the market will remain in massive
oversupply for many years, and iron ore prices will struggle to
rally.
PEAK STEEL WINNING, SO FAR
Currently, it seems the peak steel argument is winning the
day, but BHP's Chirgwin points out, China will still need more
steel for sustainable economic growth, even if the short-term
outlook is more volatile.
For BHP and the other miners to be proven right, China would
have to accelerate the rate of urbanisation, as keeping it
steady would imply limited scope for increased steel demand.
Given the headwinds facing the private residential property
sector and heavy manufacturing, it seems unlikely that the rate
of urbanisation and the associated boost to housing and
infrastructure spending will be forthcoming.
This is being reflected in the futures pricing for iron ore,
which hasn't followed the recent rally in the Asian spot price
.IO62-CNI=SI, which had gained 31 percent to Wednesday's close
of $61.20 a tonne from the record low of $46.70 on April 6.
The SGX iron ore swaps curve <0#SGXIOS:> has responded to
the increase in the spot price by moving into a steeper
backwardation, with the 12-month contract at a discount of 16
percent to the front-month.
Three months ago the discount between the two contracts was
5.2 percent and a year ago it was 3.4 percent.
This shows the market doesn't have confidence in the current
rally, and with even BHP acknowledging that more new supply will
enter the market this year than the amount of high-cost output
that will be idled, it's hard to build the case for sustained
price gains.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)