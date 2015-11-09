(Repeats item issued earlier, with no change to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 9 - It's becoming
harder to work out who are the most rational players in the
global iron ore and steel markets, where contradictions are
multiplying amid the persistent supply glut.
Iron ore miners and steel producers are likely to claim they
are acting rationally, but both are probably guilty of selective
thinking and a touch of amnesia.
Take Rio Tinto for example. The world's
second-biggest iron ore miner reiterated last week that it has
no plans to cut output amid the current oversupply, which has
caused spot Asian iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI to slump about
75 percent since the record high in February 2011.
At face value, this seems logical and rational. When you
have the lowest cost mines in the world, why should you cut
output, as this would simply allow higher-cost producers to take
some of your market share.
"If you think for one second you can just take some volume
out and no one else will actually move to fill that volume, then
you are fooling yourself," Rio's iron ore boss Andrew Harding
told a function in Perth last week.
But Harding's rational behaviour doesn't extend to
recognising the reality that Chinese steel demand and output are
most likely past their peak.
Rio insists on sticking to its view that China will reach
peak steel production of about 1 billion tonnes by 2030, even
though the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA), and virtually
every other analyst, thinks last year's 823 million tonnes was
the high-water mark.
Rio will argue that for its forecast to be accurate, China's
steel output only has to rise at a rate of 1 percent per annum,
but this ignores the current reality that 2015 consumption will
see a decline in the region of about 5 percent from last year.
Iron ore imports by China are also now in negative territory
for the first 10 months of 2015, following the 12.3 percent drop
in October from September.
The question for Rio is then, while it's rational to
maximise output even in the face of massive oversupply, how
rational is it to stick to forecasts that are contradicted not
only by the data, but also by the rest of the industry?
It's possible that China will experience a re-acceleration
of steel demand in coming years, but this would have to involve
a massive infrastructure programme, which isn't currently the
policy or direction of the authorities in Beijing.
STEEL INDUSTRY BLINKERS
If Rio can be charged with selective rationality, then so
can the Chinese steel industry.
The most logical, and profitable, thing to do when facing a
situation of oversupply in steel capacity is to close down the
highest-cost furnaces.
While some capacity cuts have been made, Chinese steel mills
have generally chosen to continue to produce at a loss rather
than trim output.
Steel producers suffered losses of 28 billion yuan ($4.4
billion) in the first three quarters of 2015, according to CISA,
which added that overall capacity hasn't declined since 2010,
despite the government issuing 20 policy documents calling for
inefficient mills to be closed.
There is still the possibility that tighter credit
conditions and soft demand will force the closure of some blast
furnaces, but past experience suggests this will be a slow
process and not nearly enough capacity will leave in order to
restore the supply-demand balance.
For a left field example of contradictory thinking look no
further than Lourenco Goncalves, the outspoken chief executive
of U.S. iron ore and coal miner Cliffs Natural Resources
, which also has a small iron ore mine in Western
Australia state.
While lambasting Rio for its "entrenched" irrationality over
its forecast for Chinese steel output to reach 1 billion tonnes,
Goncalves also manages to state that Australia is destroying
itself by supplying a finite resource cheaply to a China that
may become an enemy.
"I think that Australia will only believe China is
destroying Australia when they build an artificial island on the
Great Barrier Reef that they can see from the shore," Goncalves
was quoted as telling analysts in a Oct. 30 report in the Sydney
Morning Herald.
While it's safe to dismiss Goncalves' more florid remarks,
his comments that iron ore supply isn't leaving the market as
fast as expected by the major miners, Rio, BHP Billiton
and Brazil's Vale, are quite rational and accurate.
"In their imaginary world, 60 million tons of capacity will
go offline this year, then another 125 million tons of capacity
will go out of commission next year," Goncalves told Bloomberg
in an interview published on Nov. 4.
"That's not the case. Everyone is driving down costs,
everyone is trying to continue to cope. You're not seeing any
meaningful number of tons going offline," Goncalves said.
While Goncalves analysis is rational, as is his conclusion
that iron ore prices have further to fall, his preferred
solution that the majors cut output to tighten the market is
irrational as no major producer is going to give up market share
to a smaller, higher-cost rival.
The most rational recent commentary on the iron ore and
steel sectors has come from BHP's vice president of iron ore
marketing, Alan Chirgwin, who told the Sydney Morning Herald
that iron ore will find a price level at the highest breakeven
of a major producer in Australia or Brazil.
This means iron ore will languish below $50 a tonne for
several years, as both miners and steel producers first try to
cut costs, and only cut capacity as a last resort.
What this shows is that in a market where everybody believes
they are behaving rationally, it's still possible to get an
irrational outcome.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)