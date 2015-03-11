-- Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own. --
By Clyde Russell
PERTH, March 11 One question that skulks like an
elephant in a room where the iron ore industry has gathered is
who has benefited the most from bulging global supplies.
The Anglo-Australian pair of BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto are happy to tell you how they have successfully
ramped up output at costs low enough to still rake in profits.
That was very much their message at this week's Global Iron
Ore & Steel Forecast conference in the Western Australia capital
city.
The smaller miners suffering from the collapse in Asian spot
iron ore prices are only too willing to speak of their battle to
survive amid what they see as the destruction of the value of an
industry that is Australia's largest export earner.
The price of iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI hit its lowest on
record on Tuesday, at $58 a tonne, with this year's decline of
19 percent compounding last year's slump of 47 percent.
Steel industry officials in China, the destination of
two-thirds of the world's seaborne iron ore, will also tell you
how their industry suffers from overcapacity, poor profits and
the economy's shift to consumption-led growth.
So all this begs the question, who is the winner of the
decisions by the major iron ore miners, and some aggressive
juniors, to build capacity beyond even the most heroic
assumptions of global steel demand?
The big three miners, Brazil's Vale, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto, along with number four, Fortescue Metals Group
, are the prime drivers behind the roughly 330 million
tonnes of iron ore capacity that has come on line, or is
scheduled to start in the next few years.
To put this figure in perspective, China's iron ore imports
stood at 934 million tonnes last year, up 13.9 percent from the
previous year, and about double what they were in 2007.
REALITY DIFFERS FROM FORECASTS
The investment decisions for the bulk of this new capacity
were taken around 2011, when iron ore prices hit a record above
$190 a tonne and optimism abounded that Chinese import demand
would rise to around 1.5 billion tonnes sometime around the
middle of next decade.
The reality has turned out somewhat differently, with the
China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) believing the nation's
steel output has peaked at 823 million tonnes last year.
Li Xinchuang, the association's deputy secretary general,
told the conference that steel demand in China, which accounts
for about half the global total, will gradually decline in
coming years.
Assuming his forecast is accurate, the good news for iron
ore is that he does not foresee a rapid decline from peak steel,
rather a more gentle easing.
But this implies the iron ore industry's only hope of being
able to sell additional output comes from displacing high-cost
producers.
To some extent, the big three plus Fortescue have had some
success, with a rapid fall in Chinese imports from countries
besides Australia and Brazil.
Smaller producers in Australia have also been forced from
the market and more could follow if prices remain depressed.
The main game for the major, low-cost miners is to force the
curtailment of Chinese domestic production, and this is also
happening to some extent.
Rio Tinto iron ore boss Andrew Harding told the conference
125 million tonnes of high-cost iron ore exited the market in
2014, of which 85 million tonnes were in China.
He expects a further 85 million tonnes may be at risk of
being idled, but even that would not be enough to offset the
wave of new supply.
Of course, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are more optimistic on
steel output in China than CISA or Chinese consultancy MySteel,
as well as being bullish on steel consumption outside China over
the next 15 years.
Even if the miners are correct, the market is likely to
remain in strong oversupply for several years, waiting for both
demand to rise and some supply to decline as the mines reach end
of life and little is done to replenish depleting reserves.
IRON ORE'S ZERO-SUM GAME
And this brings one back to the question of who are the
winners?
Not investors in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, with the
Australia-listed shares of both now a third below 2011 levels.
Not the Chinese steel mills, although their woes are largely
self-inflicted as well, having built 1.2 billion tonnes of
capacity, about 40 percent of which is now idled.
How about iron ore traders? They will have benefited from
the rapid growth in market volumes and the increasing use of
paper derivatives, such as Singapore Exchange's swaps.
But the extended period of low prices has most probably
eaten away at their margins as well, making iron ore at best a
marginal business.
Australian state and federal governments are also likely to
be less than pleased, given their royalties are priced-based,
meaning lower prices outweigh higher volumes.
Australian workers benefited in the construction phase, but
with no more work in the pipeline, many will struggle for jobs.
Steel end users are also not certain beneficiaries, with
Chinese property developers struggling, again largely because of
the decision to over-invest.
The main beneficiaries of the iron ore glut have to be
makers of steel-intensive products, such as cars and white
goods, but competition in their industries may not allow them to
build margins on the back of lower input costs.
Perhaps the ultimate beneficiaries are borrowers, as lower
steel prices feed through into several products, keeping
inflation low to non-existent in many countries, and letting
central banks keep interest rates at historic lows.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)