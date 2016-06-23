(Repeats column published earlier with no changes to text. The
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 23 - The beautiful
thing about cleaning out the executive ranks is that it gives a
company an opportunity to press the reset button on strategies
and positions.
Rio Tinto should seize the moment and come up with
a forecast for Chinese steel output that is more realistic.
Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who takes over from Sam Walsh as
chief executive at the start of July, has already moved to put
his stamp on the world's second-largest mining company.
Rio announced on Tuesday that the head of its iron ore
division, Andrew Harding, would leave the company on July 1 as
part of a restructuring.
Harding's job of running Rio's main profit contributor will
be taken by Chris Salisbury, the current acting chief of copper
and coal.
Iron ore accounts for some 90 percent of Rio's profit,
making it by far the miner's most important division.
Harding would have been a candidate to replace Walsh as
chief executive, so his departure can be viewed as giving
Jacques a clear path at running Rio without a potential rival
sitting in a key position.
It would appear that Jacques wishes to start his tenure with
a clean slate, and all eyes will now be on how he uses the
opportunity, given he will only get it once.
While the market has focused largely on how Jacques may
expand Rio's copper portfolio, given his background in running
that division, what he does with iron ore will be more crucial
for the company's fortunes, especially given the close
correlation between the share price and Asian spot iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI. For graphic, see: (tmsnrt.rs/28P4Aux)
The outgoing management of Walsh and Harding had already
flagged that Rio would hold off investing in expanding its iron
ore capacity further, given the market was at saturation point.
But neither Walsh or Harding ever publicly retreated from
the company's forecast that Chinese steel output would rise to 1
billion tonnes a year, despite ever-mounting evidence that
production has already peaked.
RIO NEEDS NEW IRON ORE FOCUS
China's steel output hit a record 823 million tonnes in
2014, dropped to 803.8 million last year, and is on track to
fall further this year.
Steel production in the first five months of the year was
329.95 million tonnes, down 1.4 percent from the same period in
2015, according to China's statistics bureau.
This is despite record production in March as steel mills
responded to a surge in prices. Output in May was just
short of the March record but market expectations are that steel
mills will ease back in the second half of the year in order to
prevent a glut from driving prices lower.
Certainly, the authorities in Beijing have made it clear
that they expect the industry to reduce excess capacity in the
next few years and moderate production.
In this scenario it's hard to see how Rio's forecast of 1
billion tonnes of Chinese output can be realised.
If this were to come true, it implies that Chinese steel
output would have to rise to levels 20 percent above the record
of 2014.
For this steel to be used domestically, China's economic
growth would have to accelerate back above 10 percent a year and
return to being driven by infrastructure and building
construction, rather than follow the stated policy of having
economic expansion led by consumption and services.
The other possibility is that China does reach 1 billion
tonnes of steel output a year at the expense of production in
other countries.
Such a scenario would benefit the major seaborne iron ore
suppliers like Rio, its Anglo-Australian rival BHP Billiton
and Brazil's Vale, but it also seems
unlikely to come to fruition.
Countries with domestic steel industries are already moving
to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, a trend that is likely to
strengthen, especially if China did increase output and try to
boost shipments of its surplus steel surplus.
Given that virtually nobody outside of Rio believes the 1
billion-tonne-a-year China steel forecast, and that Rio itself
has declined to present any substantive research showing how it
reached this vast number, it would seem to be no-brainer for
Jacques and Salisbury to start afresh.
A more realistic forecast would allow Rio to develop a
strategy for its vital iron ore assets that goes beyond the
current laser-like focus on costs.
While the reduction in costs has been more than impressive,
the market view is that the limits of cost-cutting are close to
being reached, and a clearer picture of what's next for Rio in
iron ore would be welcome.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)