By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 29 - The falling
dominoes that are major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects
show that the industry needs a re-think on how it is structured
and operates.
Up until now LNG has largely been about massive and costly
projects undertaken by international majors on the basis that
the billions of dollars being invested is guaranteed to make a
good return because of long-term sales contracts to utilities.
But the scrapping of Woodside Petroleum's Browse
floating LNG project off the coast of Western Australian state
goes a long way to confirm that the model that has so far
underpinned the development of the industry is no longer viable.
Woodside, which operates Australia's giant Northwest Shelf
project as well as its own Pluto facility, is no newcomer to
LNG, and it's telling that it couldn't envisage a way to make
the $30-billion Browse project profitable in the current
environment.
Woodside's partner in Browse, energy major Royal Dutch Shell
, had previously flagged that the project would only
work if it could be profitable at an oil price of less $50 a
barrel. Given Brent crude is currently around $40, it
seems the price hurdle was probably too great for Browse.
But so was the lack of customers keen to sign up to
long-term, oil-linked contracts, something acknowledged by
Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman.
Asian buyers now hold the whip hand in LNG pricing, given
the rapid growth in supply from new projects in Australia, five
of which have started in the past two years and three more
planned to start by 2017.
In addition, the United States has exported its first LNG
through the Sabine Pass facility and has four more projects
currently under construction.
The problem is that all these new projects have altered the
supply-demand balance to the point where it's hard to see the
market being able to absorb all the available LNG, even if
prices continue to slump.
Asian spot LNG LNG-AS was at $4.50 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) last week, close to the record low of
$4.30 reached earlier this month and less than a quarter of the
peak of $20.50 reached in February 2014.
It's not only the new supply that has driven prices lower,
demand has been softer than expected, with Japan's imports
dropping for a sixth consecutive month in February, in what may
well be confirmation of a structural decline in the world's
biggest buyer of the super-cooled fuel.
China, the big hope for LNG demand growth, has imported 14.3
percent more in the first two months of 2016 than it did for the
same period last year, but it's worth noting that imports
actually fell 1 percent last year.
The spike in LNG purchases so far this year is most likely
related to increased use of natural gas for heating, and this
may not be sustained as winter comes to an end.
However, overall China should still be a growth story for
natural gas, given the authorities' determination to rely less
on polluting coal.
There is also the potential for greater LNG imports across
Southeast Asia, with more countries planning to use the fuel,
including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Traditional exporters Indonesia and Malaysia may well end up
as net importers as well, given the depletion of their domestic
natural gas fields and rising demand at home.
But even if demand can rise to meet existing and under
construction supply, this doesn't necessarily support the
development of a raft of proposed projects.
DOWNSTREAM KEY TO FUTURE PROJECTS
There are proposals for new ventures in Australia, Canada,
the United States, Russia and Mozambique, to name just a few.
While some of these aim to be floating LNG platforms and
some more conventional onshore plants, one thing they all have
in common is that they will cost billions of dollars each.
It's very hard to see multi-billion dollar projects moving
to final investment decisions if long-term customers aren't
signed up.
What this means is that if any of these planned ventures are
to see the light of day, their proponents will have to do more
than build them in the hope that buyers will come.
The industry needs to consider going downstream in order to
ensure its long-term viability.
Much like oil companies' move from producing oil into
refining it and then retailing fuels, so too will LNG companies
have to find ways to establish a sustainable market that will
create and maintain demand for their product.
This means investing in re-gasification terminals in
developing nations, along with associated pipeline
infrastructure and storages.
It may also mean building gas-fired power plants,
transmission grids and or even partnering with companies at the
retail level to install gas-powered heating systems in buildings
and residences.
It may be too much to expect companies such as Woodside,
Shell, Chevron and Exxon Mobil to do this on
their own in fairly challenging markets, such as those in Asia
or Africa.
But they should be considering how best to partner with
local companies in these countries to build out a network that
could create sufficient LNG demand to once again justify the
building of vastly expensive liquefaction projects.
