(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 26 The price of spot
cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia has broken its
long-standing link to crude oil this year, a development likely
to fuel tensions in an already unsettled market.
Spot LNG LNG-AS was assessed at $4.65 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) in the week to May 20, which is 35 percent
down from $6.90 at the end of last year, although slightly
higher than the low so far this year of $4, reached in
mid-April.
In contrast, global benchmark Brent crude pushed
above $50 a barrel on Thursday, up around a third from the start
of the year.
Although LNG and crude aren't competing fuels there has
traditionally been a strong link between them, given that
long-term LNG contracts have been linked to oil prices, and this
has in the past strongly influenced spot prices as well.
But the de-coupling of crude and spot LNG prices so far this
year is likely to have both negative and positive aspects for
the industry, but the overall impact is likely to be heightened
uncertainty for participants.
Major LNG producers with long-term contracts tied to the
crude price are most likely breathing sighs of relief as Brent
breaches $50 a barrel and shows signs of having bottomed earlier
this year.
But given the ongoing weakness in spot LNG, buyers are
likely to seek to maximise purchases of spot cargoes and try and
vary the amount they take on long-term contracts.
Put another way, LNG buyers are likely to be annoyed at
having to pay higher, oil-linked prices for long-term supplies
when they can see considerably cheaper cargoes available on a
spot basis.
This dichotomy is likely to up buyer pressure on producers
to amend or renegotiate long-term contracts to make them reflect
the realities of the natural gas and LNG markets, rather than
the oil market.
However, producers will have little incentive to end
oil-linked contracts, as this would cut their revenues
substantially and expose them further to the glut of LNG that is
expected to persist for several years to come.
The oversupply of LNG may actually worsen in coming years as
more U.S. projects ramp up and the last of the eight major
Australian ventures come to full production.
This means buyers increasingly hold the upper hand, making
it more likely that producers will have to accept lower prices
in order to grow demand.
DEMAND GROWTH INSUFFICIENT
Demand is emerging as an issue for LNG, with top buyers such
as Japan and South Korea experiencing declining demand, with
increased purchases by China and India compensating, but not
quickly enough to offset rising supply.
Japan, the No.1 LNG buyer, is a market most likely in
structural decline for LNG, with imports falling 3.3 percent in
April from a year earlier to 6.38 million tonnes, taking the
drop for the first four months of the year to 5.5 percent.
Imports may fall again in May, with vessel-tracking data
compiled by Thomson Reuters Commodity Research and Forecasts
showing 5.3 million tonnes are scheduled for discharge at
Japanese ports this month.
South Korea's imports also dropped in April, falling 22.8
percent from the same month in 2015 to 2.18 million tonnes,
bringing the year-to-date fall to 8.4 percent.
Ship-tracking data suggests that May imports should be
largely steady from April's level, with 2.3 million tonnes
scheduled for off-loading.
China, the great hope for LNG demand in coming years, saw
its imports jump 22.4 percent in April from a year earlier to
1.886 million tonnes, bring the gain for the first four months
of the year to 18.6 percent.
May imports are likely to be around the same level as
April's, with vessel-tracking data foreshadowing 1.9 million
tonnes to be discharged.
India's imports are also likely to be largely steady in May,
matching April's 1.6 million tonnes, leaving the South Asian
nation with fairly strong year-on-year growth of about 17
percent, according to a report by consultants Energy Aspects.
LNG imports by Japan, South Korea, China and India, the top
four Asian buyers, are likely to reach 65.3 million tonnes in
the first five months of 2016, according to vessel-tracking
data.
This is 6-percent higher than for the same period last year,
but the extra 3.7 million tonnes of demand pales in comparison
to the capacity additions in the region, with Australia alone
adding 40.9 million tonnes to the market in 2015 and so far this
year.
Rising LNG supply will weigh on spot LNG prices, potentially
widening the discount to long-term, oil-linked contract LNG, a
situation guaranteed to stoke tensions between producers and
buyers.
