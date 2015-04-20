--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed are
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 20 Nothing shows
the changing nature of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG)
market than the creation of super-sized producers and buyers.
The $70 billion merger of Royal Dutch Shell and BG
and the joint fuel procurement venture between Japan's
top utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu
Electric Power Co, are flip sides of the same coin.
On the one hand Shell is trying to create a natural gas
giant, with quality assets around the globe, able to bank on
economies of scale and have the ability to meet the needs of a
diverse range of clients.
On the other, Tepco and Chubu have created the world's
biggest buyer of LNG to secure the best possible deals and
ensure that the balance of market power permanently shifts
toward consumers.
Both sets of companies are responding in their own ways to
the reality that LNG is a market that is moving from global
deficit to oversupply.
While not as dire as iron ore, there are some similarities
in the way the LNG market has developed.
Just like iron ore, major LNG producers took the view that
demand growth for the super-chilled fuel would be strong for an
extended period of time, led mainly by China, but also in
emerging economies in Southeast Asia and in India.
This led to a surge in projects, with seven greenfield LNG
operations starting construction simultaneously in Australia in
the past years, with additional plants being built in other
countries, including the United States and Russia.
While Chinese demand has continued to rise, its gains
haven't been quite as fast as producers had expected, with
imports rising 10.3 percent last year to 19.85 million tonnes.
This is still well short of forecasts for 60 million tonnes
of annual imports by 2020, a figure that is achievable but will
rely on not only the Chinese building planned import terminals,
but also on continued policies to limit the use of coal.
Price will also play a part in China's import growth, with
the current low prices likely to support demand, especially as
LNG moves ever closer to cost-parity with coal when used in
power generation.
Spot Asian LNG prices LNG-AS held steady at $7.10 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, but are down
almost 30 percent so far this year and are about one-third of
record $20.50 per mmBtu reached in February last year.
STRUCTURAL LNG CHANGE
With the first of the seven new Australian ventures now
exporting, and the others due to start in a range from later
this year to 2018, the market is likely to enter a structural
surplus, which will keep a lid on LNG prices.
This will be even more the case when the four U.S. plants
currently under construction start to add their fuel to the
market from 2016 onwards, with both the U.S. and Australian
producers largely targeting the same Asian buyers.
The iron ore experience also shows that the producers best
placed to survive a supply-led price slump are the ones with the
lowest cost of production and sufficient scale.
While this may sound obvious, it largely explains the
motivation behind Shell's deal with BG.
The two companies' operations in Australia provide a case in
point, with BG already producing from its Queensland Curtis
coal-seam gas to LNG project while Shell shelved plans for its
Arrow venture with partner PetroChina.
Putting the Arrow assets into the Queensland Curtis
facilities is likely to add significant value to projects, as
well as guaranteeing sufficient reserves for any future
expansions.
The combined company will also have about 20 percent of the
global LNG supply, which will likely provide an advantage in
negotiating sales in a market that is increasingly favouring
buyers.
Tepco and Chubu's fuel-buying venture, to be called Jera,
will account for about 16 percent of global demand and will
knock Korea Gas Corp off the perch as the world's top buyer.
It's likely that the new venture will be seeking to lock in
the gains already made by buyers, who are keen to move away from
inflexible, oil-linked contracts while still maintaining
security of supply.
Once trends start, they tend to become hard to change, and
the trend in LNG pricing is now toward shorter-term contracts,
more flexible pricing and fewer restrictions on destinations or
re-selling.
This works in the buyers' favour for as long as the market
is in oversupply, as it increases their options on where to
source cargoes and how to pay for them.
But LNG's surplus may not last as long as buyers hope, given
the enormous cost in bringing new capacity to market.
Already there are signs that the major capacity expansions
planned in the United States, Canada and East Africa may not go
ahead in light of the current low prices and uncertainty over
the strength of future demand.
But the beauty of Jera is that it will be valuable to its
owners in both good times and bad, just as Shell bulking up with
BG may give it an edge over competitors.
