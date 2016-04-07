(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 7 - Should the
liquefied natural gas (LNG) market become much more like crude
oil, with deep and liquid futures contracts coupled with
unrestricted trade between producers, buyers and traders?
The answer is yes it should, but that is unlikely to happen
as there are enough significant differences to make it extremely
difficult for LNG to tread closely in oil's footsteps.
In a recent column (LNG producers need to go downstream to
build industry), I argued that the LNG industry would find it
hard to undertake a new wave of expansion if it persists with
its current model.
The present model is for massively expensive projects to be
underwritten by long-term sales contracts that effectively tie
buyers and sellers together for periods of up to 20 years at
prices linked to those of crude oil.
Simply, this way of doing business can't survive in an era
where spot LNG in Asia LNG-AS is trading at $4.30 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), barely one-fifth of what it was
two years ago, and Brent crude is around $40 a barrel,
or roughly one-third of what it traded at in June 2014.
Part of the problem for LNG producers is that they need to
ensure demand-growth for their fuel, and I argued that moving
downstream in customer countries by building, or partnering in,
re-gasification terminals, pipelines and end-user applications
such as industry and power generation was a sensible option.
But rather than the vertical integration that I suggested, a
cogent argument for a different path was made by Craig Pirrong,
professor of finance and Energy Markets Director of the Global
Energy Management Institute at the Bauer College of Business,
University of Houston, in his Streetwise Professor blog (here).
Pirrong argued that LNG is a homogenous commodity that can
be shipped anywhere in the world and the increasing numbers of
producers and buyers will drive liquidity.
"The silver lining in the current glut of LNG is that it is
speeding the development of liquidity. Meaning that Clyde
Russell's prescription of vertical integration is the exact
wrong response to that glut," he wrote.
"The glut increases liquidity. Liquidity enhances
optionality. Optionality creates value. Don't stymie this
salutary development. Go with it. It will pay off in both the
short term and the long term," Pirrong said.
This argument works in that the shift in the LNG market to a
situation of oversupply should allow for considerably more
flexibility in how the super-cooled fuel is traded.
LNG pricing should become more flexible and long-term
contracts consigned to history.
Similarly destination clauses also impede market
development, and their demise would also support the development
of a futures market, whether that be a cash-settled contract
against a respected index, or, less likely currently, a
deliverable contract.
But while freeing up the way LNG is bought and sold would be
positive for the development of the market, it doesn't
necessarily follow that LNG can quickly come to mimic the crude
market.
LNG IS DIFFERENT
LNG, while homogenous, has significant problems when it
comes to extended transportation and storage.
LNG boils off, or evaporates, at all stages of its
transport, storage and re-gasification and the longer it is in
any of these processes, the more that will be lost.
This simply isn't the case with oil, which can be stored for
long periods of time and its ability to move vast distances
between continents is only limited by the economics of shipping
costs.
LNG boils off at about 0.1 to 0.15 percent per day while
being transported by ship, and at a lower rate while being
stored in tanks.
So even a typical 20-day voyage from Australia to Japan
could result in about 3 percent of the cargo being lost.
A much longer journey, for example from the U.S. Gulf coast
to China around the Cape of Good Hope, would see a greater loss.
This means that even in a market free of destination clauses
and restrictive pricing, LNG will find it harder than crude to
move freely around the world.
LNG is also unlikely to be stored for long periods, meaning
that contango plays or other trading strategies common to oil
aren't feasible for LNG.
The assumption that a more liquid spot LNG market will drive
demand-growth is also worth looking at.
LNG demand-growth appears to have peaked in the world's top
consumer, Japan, and may even be in structural decline as
nuclear power comes back online and coal generation is increased
because it is still cheaper than natural gas.
LNG imports into China have disappointed, falling 1 percent
in 2015, although they have grown 14.3 percent in the first two
months of this year over the same period last year.
But whether China will ever reach an annual LNG demand of
about 60 million tonnes, roughly three times its current level,
is highly debateable now, even though a couple of years back a
forecast like that would have been uncontroversial.
There are positive demand signs elsewhere in Asia, with
India a market that can experience growth, assuming prices
remain low, as well as the emergence of several other LNG
importers such as the Philippines.
But in an environment like the present situation in Asia,
where demand growth for LNG is far from assured, a case can
still be made for LNG producers to move downstream if they want
to develop markets to justify future projects.
After all, Saudi Arabia has long followed this model for
oil, developing refineries in customer markets and at home, and
is once again considering this path in China.
Virtually every major international oil company owns
downstream operations such as refineries and service stations,
and in countries like Australia the margins on goods like milk
and candy sold at service stations exceed those for the fuel.
The oil industry shows that vertical integration can and
does work alongside a robust spot market, and the LNG industry
would be doing itself a disservice if it didn't look at every
avenue of increasing demand for its product.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)