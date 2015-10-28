(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON Oct 28 - What's well known is that a
wave of new liquefied natural gas (LNG) is about swamp already
well-supplied markets, what's less known is how exactly these
new cargoes will be absorbed.
The consensus assumption has always been that China would
soak up vast quantities of the super-chilled fuel, driven by
rising energy demand and the need to switch away from more
polluting coal.
But this view has been challenged by China's slowing growth
profile, and by evidence that natural gas is failing to make the
anticipated inroads into China's energy markets, mainly as it
remains a higher cost option for industry, consumers and power
generators.
China's LNG imports dropped 3.8 percent to 14.13 million
tonnes in the first nine months of the year compared to the same
period last year, although pipeline imports of natural gas
gained 8 percent to 18.13 million tonnes.
There is the possibility that as the global LNG supply
expands by 170 million tonnes from around 300 million currently
over the next few years that China will switch from pipeline
supplies, especially if LNG prices fall as much as many analysts
expect.
But even assuming a fairly dramatic increase in LNG
purchases by China, there is still likely to be a supply glut by
2020, which will need to find a home or be idled, which is less
likely given the need to keep production going to repay the
enormous capital invested to build LNG projects.
How will the market absorb some 66 million tonnes of new LNG
from Australia and 61 million tonnes from the United States by
2020.
When considering spot cargoes, as opposed to contracted,
long-term supplies, Trevor Sikorski, the head of natural gas and
coal research at consultants Energy Aspects, has a compelling
view.
Australia will effectively own spot LNG supplies to Asia,
given their cost advantage and closer proximity to the region,
Sikorski said at the Coaltrans conference in Barcelona earlier
this month.
This will force Qatar, currently the world's largest LNG
producer, to send its spot cargoes to Europe, he said. It also
means that the new U.S. producers are unlikely to be able to
sell spot LNG to Asia.
In effect, Europe becomes the clearing house for excess LNG,
as Sikorski argues it has the re-gasification capacity as well
as the ability to undertake fuel switching from coal to gas.
HENRY HUB GOES GLOBAL
This version of events has at its root the view that U.S.
Henry Hub prices will become the de facto world natural gas
benchmark, as U.S. producers will effectively be the swing
providers of global gas.
This means that European gas prices will become Henry Hub,
the cost of liquefaction and another 50 cents per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), reflecting the cost of shipping
LNG across the Atlantic, while Asian LNG prices will become the
U.S. benchmark plus liquefaction plus about $2 per mmBtu.
Under this scenario, Sikorski believes that the market will
be able to absorb all the coming LNG, simply by sending it where
it is most able to compete with coal.
With Henry Hub futures having traded below $2 per mmBtu for
the first time in three years this week, this suggests that spot
Asian LNG prices will remain capped around current levels of
$7.10 per mmBtu.
This is based on a liquefaction cost in the United States of
at least $3 per mmBtu, Henry Hub of $2 and shipping of $2,
giving a total of $7 for U.S. LNG to be competitive in Asia.
Of course, there are several factors still to be taken in
account, such as what will pipeline suppliers do in response the
this wave of LNG.
Russia is a major shipper of natural gas to both Europe
currently, and China in the next few years, and much will depend
on whether it curtails production in order to boost prices, or
mirrors the more recent policy of Saudi Arabia in oil and
maximises output in order to maintain market share, with scant
regard to prices.
While virtually everybody can agree that lower LNG prices
are coming, and that there will be convergence between the
world's three major regions, it's also likely that it will be a
volatile process.
In order for Australia to dominate spot supplies into Asia,
its producers will have to aggressively price out Qatari and
U.S. cargoes.
In turn, the new U.S. projects are likely to try supply
cargoes into Asia, as well as Europe, meaning that even small
movements in Henry Hub prices may end up opening arbitrage
windows, perhaps for very brief periods.
LNG trading is likely to become more dynamic, stimulating
the need for better hedging products, such as the new Singapore
Exchange LNG price index, which will form the basis for swaps
and futures contracts.
There is also the possibility that LNG buyers, such as
top-ranked Japan, become more aggressive in negotiating out of
long-term contracts linked to the oil price, with the
possibility of low spot LNG prices making it viable to break
deals, even with the resultant penalties.
One thing is for certain, the world of stable, long-term and
lucrative LNG contracts that lured many of the top oil majors
into expensive projects no longer exists.
