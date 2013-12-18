--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
CRESSY, Australia, Dec 18 A Muslim refugee from
Africa deftly slits the throat of an unconscious sheep, starting
the animal on its final journey from Australia's island state of
Tasmania to a dinner plate in Dubai.
In doing so the slaughterman and his Tasmanian employers are
also sending a clear message to Australian businesses that
complain they aren't competitive anymore because of the crowding
out effect of the resources boom -- those who innovate and adapt
will succeed.
Tasmanian Quality Meats (TQM), based in this small town some
30 kilometres (16 miles) south of Launceston, is a locally-owned
processor of lamb, sheep and veal that is making a name for
itself by winning business in markets that used to be the
preserve of larger operators.
The company, which is certified halal and therefore can
export to Muslim nations, currently processes up to 2,000
animals a day for customers in Dubai, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait
and more recently, Vietnam.
Australia is the world largest exporter of mutton and live
sheep and the second biggest for lamb, and shipped out some
457,000 tonnes of lamb and 183,000 tonnes of mutton in the year
ended June, according to industry group Meat and Livestock
Australia.
While TQM is still a minnow in the wider industry, it is
showing that market share can be grabbed from bigger players,
even when the deck is stacked against you.
Co-owners Brian Oliver and John Talbot have to deal with the
shrinking of their local market, which happened when the giant
supermarket chains started under-cutting the neighbourhood
butchers.
When they switched to focus on exports, they had the
additional cost of getting their produce from Tasmania to
Melbourne, from where it is air-freighted or shipped to
customers.
This extra charge is the bane of many Tasmanian export
businesses, given that shipping from the island to Melbourne can
be almost as much as the cost of shipping from the major
Victorian port to Southeast Asia.
TQM runs a lean operation in order to boost productivity and
efficiency and keep costs down.
"We don't have any baggage, we aren't top heavy," Talbot
said in a Dec. 17 interview.
He's also being modest as both him and Oliver have taken a
property that used to be a snake farm producing anti-venom and
turned it into a model of efficient production that now employs
about 80 staff and was recently named regional exporter of the
year at the 51st Australian Export Awards.
Both Talbot and Oliver believe they are tapping into a
growing market and that air-freighting lamb and other meats is
preferable to the controversial practice of exporting live
animals.
Australia has been rocked in recent years by a series of
reports outlining abuse and mishandling of live animal exports,
with the 2 million sheep shipped annually worth about A$200
million ($178 million), about one-sixth the value of processed
lamb exports.
LOCAL SLAUGHTER BEATS LIVES EXPORTS
Colin Read, TQM's quality assurance manager, believes
slaughtering the animals in compliance with halal rules in
Australia and then exporting the carcasses either whole or cut
into large pieces is a far better outcome.
"It's the way to go, it's a far better outcome for
everybody," he said while giving a tour of the food processing
plant.
A lamb killed at TQM on a Monday can be at the customer in
the Middle East by the Wednesday, meaning it is as fresh as live
exports, but also of better quality as the animal hasn't had to
suffer a long sea journey in poor conditions.
TQM isn't going to rest on its laurels, with Oliver saying
they plan to focus on producing and marketing premium lamb, as
Tasmania is the only Australian state prohibiting the use of
hormones that promote growth.
These hormones boost the speed at which the lamb grows, and
not using them does mean that Tasmanian livestock takes longer
to reach the necessary weight and condition for slaughter, but
Oliver says the quality is better and the meat is free from
additives.
What this small company is doing is showing that the
so-called "Dutch disease" that has afflicted Australian
manufacturing as the result of the commodity boom can be
overcome.
Dutch disease is a reference to the apparent decline of
manufacturing competitiveness in the Netherlands after the
discovery of large natural gas reserves in 1959, which boosted
the value of the local currency.
The Australian dollar may have weakened from its all-time
high of $1.10 in July 2011 against its U.S. counterpart to
around 89 U.S. cents, but it is still well above the long-run
average of closer to 75 cents.
The recent depreciation hasn't been enough to prevent
General Motors' Australian unit Holden, Ford,
Caterpillar and others from announcing plans to shut
manufacturing operations in Australia.
Even commodity producers, the supposed beneficiaries of the
boom in demand led by China, are complaining about costs blowing
out because the high Australian dollar increases the U.S. dollar
cost of labour and other domestically-sourced goods and
services.
What TQM has in common with the Australian operations of
Ford and the others is that they found they weren't competitive,
their domestic market was small and export opportunities
appeared limited.
What they don't have in common is that TQM, unlike the
others, changed direction to focus on exports in new markets,
invested in the business and innovated around the problems of
the high Australian dollar.
TQM started in late 1997 by buying a shuttered plant that
had processed small numbers of wallabies and venison and
building it into a cutting-edge operation supplying halal meats
to a growing number of international markets.
It may be flippant to suggest General Motors should have
found the equivalent of the "halal Holden," but what TQM does
show is the demise of Australian manufacturing and exporting on
the back of the resource boom is far from inevitable.
