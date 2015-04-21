--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 21 Can Asia
replicate the coal to natural gas switching that has
revolutionised power generation in the United States?
Up to now the conventional thinking has been not really,
given that coal remains cheap and abundant in the region, while
natural gas is more scarce, expensive and difficult to
transport.
But factors are at work that suggest several Asian countries
may be able to use more natural gas for power generation, and at
prices that are still competitive, albeit higher than sticking
with coal.
The main reason is that natural gas is in the process of
becoming significantly cheaper in Asia, which used to pay more
than double what buyers did in Europe and almost five times more
than consumers in the United States.
U.S. natural gas prices have plummeted in the past 10
years, from above $15 per million British thermal units (mmBtu)
in 2005 to $2.536 on Monday, largely as a result of the output
bonanza from the shale revolution.
While not quite as spectacular as the drop in the United
States, Asian prices are also falling, and are likely to decline
more.
While there is some shale development happening in China and
Australia, the main reason is the surge in supply of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), the super-chilled fuel that is the standard
way of moving natural gas around Asia.
Spot Asian prices LNG-AS were $7.10 per mmBtu last week,
down almost 30 percent so far this year and about one-third of
the record $20.50 reached in February last year.
While a milder than usual winter in North Asia was partly
behind the slump in regional LNG prices, the more compelling
reason is the start-up of the first of a slew of giant LNG
projects in the region.
Exxon Mobil commenced shipments from its 6.9-million
tonne a year Papua New Guinea plant last year, while BG's
Queensland Curtis venture loaded its first cargo in December,
the first of seven new LNG projects in Australia to start up.
The seven Australian projects will add 62 million tonnes per
annum, while four under construction in the United States will
deliver a further 48.5 million tonnes, and Russia's three plants
being built will add another 41 million tonnes.
To put this into context, about 150 million tonnes of new
capacity is under construction and all of it should be up and
running by 2020.
Japan, the world's largest LNG buyer, imported 88.5 million
tonnes last year, while China, the great hope for increased
demand, imported 19.8 million tonnes.
POTENTIAL ASIAN GAS-FIRED BOOM
The United States is a decade into the shale gas revolution,
the LNG revolution is just getting started in Asia, but already
the price impact is being felt.
Coal-fired generation in the United States accounted for 39
percent of its total electricity production last year, down from
53 percent in 1997, while the share of natural gas rose to 27
percent.
It's true that in the United States natural gas has become
cheaper than coal to burn for many utilities, and given the
country's largely deregulated power sector, this is the main
reason for the coal-to-gas switching.
In Asia the same isn't quite the case, at least not yet.
At current prices LNG is still more expensive in Asia than
coal, but the gap has been narrowing.
One tonne of anthracite coal provides approximately 22.58
mmBtu of heating value when burned in a coal-fired plant,
according to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
With Newcastle coal, the benchmark Australian
power station anthracite, at $58.13 a tonne last week, this
implies a cost of about $2.57 per mmBtu, which is considerably
less than the spot price of LNG.
Even though LNG prices are likely to fall in coming years as
the new supply arrives, it's still doubtful that LNG will become
as cheap as coal for Asian generators, unless coal prices
recover strongly.
But to dismiss the chances of natural gas displacing coal on
a cost basis alone would be failing to take other factors into
account.
First among those is that natural gas prices are falling,
meaning that even though the fuel may be more expensive than
using coal, it's still significantly cheaper than it was a
little over a year ago.
The fall in natural gas prices appears structural and has
further to run, while coal prices are probably as close to as
low as they can go, with further declines likely to spark mine
closures.
This means that governments and utilities contemplating
gas-fired power plants are facing lower costs than they were in
recent years.
Gas plants are also about a third of the price to build than
coal-fired equivalents, and are also likely to be easier to
finance given the increasing opposition of banks and other
lenders to finance the more polluting fuel.
Pollution is also likely to play a major role, especially in
China where the government has made it clear it wants to limit
coal consumption and increase the use of natural gas and
renewables.
Cheaper LNG will help power this transition, as it removes
some of the high-cost hurdles that existed up until the recent
price declines.
While coal-fired power may still be cheaper to run in Asia,
it's more expensive to build and comes with environmental and
social issues that governments are increasingly keen to avoid.
