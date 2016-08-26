(Corrects calculation of ferronickel to nickel ore equivalent
in 18th paragraph)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 25 Is nickel's
current rally sustainable or is the metal merely having a strong
run because market participants are more focused on the
environmental crackdown in top ore miner the Philippines, rather
than on the surge in Indonesian ferronickel exports?
No doubt nickel is one of the strongest commodity performers
this year, with benchmark London futures rising 13.3
percent from the end of last year to the close on Wednesday.
The bulk of that rally has come in the past three months as
new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his hard-line
environment secretary Regina Lopez cracked down on alleged
environmental abuses by the mining industry.
At least eight nickel mines have been shut down in the
Philippines this year, cutting around 10 percent of the
country's capacity.
The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines has called the
closure of mines a "demolition campaign", but Lopez appears
undeterred, saying more mines will be shut if they are having
adverse impacts on the environment.
Certainly, it seems that lower Philippine nickel ore exports
are already showing up in the import numbers for China, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal that is used mainly in the
manufacture of stainless steel and electronics.
China imported 3.163 million tonnes of nickel ore and
concentrates from the Philippines in July, down 35.9 percent
from the same month a year ago, according to customs data.
Imports in the first seven months totalled 13.84 million
tonnes, a drop of 27.3 percent from the same period last year.
This is significant as the Philippines is by far and away
the largest supplier of nickel ore to China, accounting for
almost 96 percent of the total for January-July.
This means that if there is a sustained drop in supply from
the Philippines it will be hard for Chinese nickel pig iron
producers to source replacement material.
This is especially true as nickel ore cargoes from
Indonesia, which used to be China's top supplier, remain
unavailable as part of that country's ban on the export of
certain unprocessed minerals, such as nickel and bauxite.
INDONESIA'S NICKEL SWITCH
Indonesia's shipments of nickel ore came to an abrupt halt
in early 2014 after the Southeast Asian nation enacted a mineral
export ban as part of efforts to ensure investment in domestic
downstream processing plants.
It may also be that this effort is starting to show up in
China's import figures, with a large jump in shipments of
ferronickel, an intermediate stage of the metal that contains
both nickel and iron.
China's imports of ferronickel from Indonesia were 74,493
tonnes in July, more than five times the amount taken in the
same month a year earlier.
Likewise, year-to-date imports from Indonesia have surged
more than four-fold to 390,706 tonnes, giving the nation a 70
percent share of Chinese imports of ferronickel.
This surge in imports of ferronickel is significant as it
shows that the way China gets its nickel is changing.
Indonesian nickel producer PT Antam says on its website that
it extracts about one tonne of nickel contained in ferronickel
from between 70 and 80 tonnes of nickel ore.
Antam's ferronickel contains a higher nickel percentage than
most of Indonesia's output, but if one assumes about 12 percent
nickel in each tonne of ferronickel for the country's exports as
a whole, this means the nickel content of the first seven months
of ferronickel exports is equal to about 4 million tonnes of wet
nickel ore.
This is slightly less than the loss of nickel ore exports to
China from the Philippines in the first seven months, showing
that China isn't importing less nickel, but is changing the form
in which it imports the metal, especially when a 71.2 percent
increase in refined nickel imports is factored in as well.
The Indonesian ore export ban of early 2014 led to a 50
percent spike in London nickel prices from January to a peak of
$21,625 a tonne on May 13 that year.
But as the market came to realise that there was sufficient
nickel ore elsewhere to compensate for lost Indonesian output,
prices slumped to a low of $7,550 a tonne on Feb. 12 this year.
While the current disruptions in the Philippines have no
doubt tightened the market for nickel ore, it's more than likely
that the ramp up of ferronickel exports from Indonesia are more
than sufficient compensation for the overall nickel market.
The difficulty in sourcing nickel ore is certainly a problem
for China's nickel pig iron producers, but their problems don't
necessarily translate into a shortage of nickel in the global
market, especially if Indonesia is back in the market as a
ferronickel supplier.
