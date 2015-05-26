(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, May 25 If you are looking for
evidence that China is becoming more assertive in the global
economy, then the trading of physical crude oil in Asia is a
good example.
Chinaoil, the trading arm of state-controlled giant
PetroChina, bought a record 55 cargoes in the Middle
East crude market in April, beating its previous high of 47 in
October last year.
These cargoes were bought in the Platts window, the physical
trading platform that allows buyers and sellers to match cargoes
at the close of the trading day, while contributing to the
market's price discovery process.
While many cargoes are traded outside of the Platts window,
it's the place to go if you want to be seen to be active in the
market, and the strong buying by Chinaoil suggests they want the
visibility and influence their heavy trading is bringing.
When Chinaoil snapped up 47 cargoes in October for December
delivery, the market buzz was that the trader wanted the
physical oil to help fill strategic storage in China, while at
the same time taking advantage of the movement in prices sparked
by the buying spree to profit from offsetting paper trades.
This time round, it's perhaps harder to see a clear
motivation, especially since Chinaoil this month sold some of
the cargoes it had purchased in April.
One line of thought is that the trader has been happy to see
higher premiums for physical oil as it plays arbitrage with the
paper market, another is that it is part of efforts to shuffle
profits between different parts of PetroChina.
With weak crude prices, the upstream part of PetroChina will
most likely have seen margins come under pressure, while the
downstream refining and retail operations will have experienced
rising profits.
Refining margins in Singapore, the regional
benchmark, have strengthened in recent weeks, and were at $9.36
a barrel on Monday, higher than the $8.45 15-day moving average
and well above the $6.56 365-day moving average.
Chinaoil's buying may help cut some of the profit from
refining by making the crude bought by the downstream part of
the company from the trading arm more expensive.
CHINA BOOSTS COMMODITY TRADING VISIBILITY
But no matter what the reasons are for Chinaoil stepping up
its visibility, there is no doubt about the impact.
"When they bought those cargoes in October, I thought that
was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," said a oil industry executive,
speaking on the condition of anonymity as he isn't authorised to
talk to the media. "But then to do it again, wow."
It's not just Chinaoil that is being far more visible in
Asian crude oil markets, with Unipec, the trading arm of
refining giant Sinopec, also boosting its presence in
the Platts window.
What this means is that the trading arms of the major
international oil companies, as well as the trading houses such
as Vitol and Trafigura, are losing some of their influence in
the market.
Physical oil trading in Asia used to be almost like a club,
with a relatively small number of players who all knew each
other, where personal connections counted and everybody wanted
to keep as many of their activities as possible out of the
public spotlight.
By using the Platts window in such an overt fashion, the
trading arms of the Chinese oil majors appear to be announcing
their presence, and are flexing their muscles.
In some ways this is a logical progression of China's rise
to the largest importer of crude oil in the world, having
overtaken the United States last month.
The increased visibility of Chinaoil and Unipec also seems
to fit with what is happening in other commodities, such as iron
ore, coal and copper.
Chinese trading firms are playing larger roles in those
markets, and it isn't drawing a long bow to suggest that this
may be part of an effort to ensure that China's position as the
world's largest producer, consumer and importer of commodities
is reflected in its market pricing power.
