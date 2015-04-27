(Repeats item issued earlier with no change to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 27 One of the
themes from the recent weakness in crude oil and iron ore is
that major producers are deliberately oversupplying as they are
willing to tolerate falling prices in order to drive market
share.
This sounds logical and provides a convenient explanation as
to why output of these two major commodities has continued to
rise even as prices fall to multi-year lows.
But there are problems with suggesting that the big three
iron ore miners, Brazil's Vale and the
Anglo-Australian pair of Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, are on a parallel track with Saudi Arabia and others
in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The main issue assumes that the iron ore miners and OPEC are
in effective control of the markets in which they operate, or at
least exercise a large degree of influence over them.
However, it's worth looking at the market dynamics for iron
ore and crude oil to work out how the producers got themselves
into the situation they are in, and how they may manage to
improve conditions for themselves.
There are probably members of OPEC that wish their market
was more like iron ore, and vice versa.
Unlike OPEC, the iron ore miners don't have a producers'
group and would struggle against legal considerations if they
actually tried to put one together, whether overtly or covertly.
The mere suggestion by the chief executive of fourth-ranked
miner Fortescue Metals Group that the producers should
think of limiting output in order to boost prices attracted an
immediate "please explain" from the Australian competition
authority, not to mention a derisive dismissal from Rio Tinto.
What happened in iron ore is that the miners are most likely
guilty of a certain level of "group think," where they accepted
as fact bullish forecasts for the growth of Chinese steel demand
and took comfort in each other's similar views.
In 2011, when the major miners embarked on expansion plans
that will add more than 400 million tonnes to global seaborne
supply, the spot Asian iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI reached a
record above $190 a tonne.
As that new supply has come to market and it became more
apparent that Chinese steel demand was likely to peak well short
of the 1 billion tonnes touted by the miners, iron ore prices
collapsed to a low of $46.70 a tonne on April 2.
They have since recovered to $57 a tonne on April 24, partly
on hopes of stimulus spending in China, which buys two-thirds of
seaborne iron ore, and on BHP Billiton's announcement that it
was slowing its expansion plans slightly.
Whether a rally built on shifts in sentiment rather than
actual demand and supply changes can be sustained remains
uncertain, but what is certain is that iron ore is still vastly
oversupplied and the situation will worsen in the next few years
as more mines are commissioned.
This is where the narratives of iron ore and crude oil start
to diverge.
OVERSUPPLY NOT ANTICIPATED OR WELCOME
Similarly to iron ore, crude prices fell sharply with global
benchmark Brent tumbling almost 60 percent between June
last year and January, before a recovery to $65.28 a barrel on
April 24.
Last year's plunge came after top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia
confirmed it would not cut supply in order to boost prices, as
it didn't want to surrender market share to rivals.
Much has been written about how this was effectively a
tactic to drive U.S. shale oil from the market, given the role
of rising U.S. production in creating the global surplus in the
first place.
Like the iron ore miners, the argument goes that Saudi
Arabia, and to a lesser extent its fellow OPEC members, are
prepared to wear lower prices for now in the hope that when
prices rise the idled production will be slow to re-enter the
market.
However, the arguments that the major iron ore miners and
oil producers like Saudi Arabia are deliberately continuing to
raise output in a bid to drive higher-cost competitors from the
market seems a case of the horse before the cart.
Rather, it's more likely that their decisions to continue to
drive output and keep, or increase, market share is a response
to a situation that they didn't anticipate or welcome.
There's little doubt that the iron ore miners are the
architects of the price collapse, having increased production to
levels beyond even their heroic forecasts for demand.
They are now seeking to make a virtue of necessity, claiming
that their low-cost models makes a survival of the fittest
strategy a good idea.
Again, the high price of oil in the lead-up to the 2008
global recession sowed the seeds of today's higher production.
It's debateable as to whether OPEC was to blame for the
surge in prices to close to $150 a barrel in 2008.
But there seems to have been little that they could have
done to arrest the recent slide, other than shoot themselves in
the foot by cutting their own output and giving market share to
rivals who were continuing to produce all they could.
Both the iron ore miners and Saudi Arabia have concluded
that it's better to have market share than higher prices that
benefit your competitors.
Both are responding logically to a set of circumstances.
In the longer term, it will more likely turn out better for
the oil producers as the oversupply in their market isn't as
severe as for iron ore, and the prospect of future demand growth
is far better.
The iron ore miners may have to live with the consequences
of their actions for longer, given the oversupply is now
structural and unlikely to be eaten away by demand growth for
many years.
