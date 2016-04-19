(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 18 It was the worst
possible outcome for oil producers at their weekend meeting in
Doha, with their failure to reach even a weak agreement showing
very publicly their divisions and inability to act in their own
interests.
Expectations for the meeting had been modest at best, with
sources in the producer group predicting an agreement to freeze
output. But even this meagre hope was dashed by Saudi Arabia's
insistence Iran join any deal, something the newly
sanctions-free Islamic republic wouldn't countenance.
From a producer point of view, an agreement including Iran
that shifted market perceptions on the amount of oil supply
available would have been the best outcome.
The acceptable result would have been an agreement that
froze production at already near record levels, with an accord
that Iran would join in once it had reached its pre-sanctions
level of exports.
What was delivered instead was confirmation that the Saudis
are prepared to take more pain in order not to deliver their
regional rivals Iran any windfall gains from higher prices and
exports.
The meeting in Qatar on Sunday effectively pushed a reset
button on the crude markets, putting the situation back to where
the market was before hopes of producer discipline were first
raised.
What happens now is that the market will have to continue
along its previous path of re-balancing, without any assistance
from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) or erstwhile ally Russia.
Brent crude fell nearly 7 percent in early trade in
Asia on Monday, before partly recovering to be down around 4
percent.
The potential is for crude to fall further in coming
sessions as long positions built up in the expectation of some
sort of producer agreement are liquidated in the face of the
reality of no deal.
It's likely that recriminations will follow for some time
among the oil producers, with the Russians and Venezuelans said
to be annoyed at what they see as the Saudi scuppering of a deal
that had almost been locked in.
FUTURE DEAL UNDERMINED
This will make it harder for any future agreement, with the
OPEC meeting on June 2 the next chance for the grouping to reach
some sort of agreement.
For the time being, OPEC's credibility is shot, and won't be
restored by even a future agreement as it will take actual,
verifiable action to convince a now sceptical market.
However, as the events in Doha showed, the Saudis are
unlikely to agree to anything in the absence of Iranian
participation, and that is also equally unlikely.
While the Mexican standoff between the OPEC rivals
continues, the oil market will have to continue re-balancing
through other paths.
What re-balancing has been achieved so far hasn't really
involved OPEC or Russia, with those countries pumping at, or
close to, record levels in recent months.
Rather, supply from other producers has gradually fallen,
such as Canadian oil sands and U.S. shale.
This process is likely to continue to prove fairly slow,
meaning that crude markets are probably in for an extended
period of more than adequate supply.
Of course, demand is the other side of the equation, and
here again the process is fairly gradual, although more
constructive, especially if China's economy is regaining some
momentum as suggested by recent data, and India's fuel demand
continues to motor along.
But for now, the market will take the collapse of any
producer discipline, coupled with the obvious tensions between
the Saudi and Iranian/Russian camps as a sign that oil is once
again in bearish territory.
