(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 3 There are two ways
of looking at the OPEC meeting in Vienna, and neither is wrong.
Firstly it was a success as the Saudis and Iranians managed to
be relatively nice to each other, and secondly it was a failure
because everybody can still pump as much oil as they feel like.
The market expectations had been set so low for the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting
yesterday in the Austrian capital that the positive view appears
to be more common in the post-conference assessments.
The April gathering in Doha, which included non-OPEC major
Russia, was widely viewed as a debacle because the market had
expected a production freeze to be agreed and instead they got
an acrimonious breakdown between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and
Iran.
While Thursday's OPEC meeting also failed to agree any
production limits, or indeed a clear-cut strategy for the group,
there were some encouraging signs.
The first was that new Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih
struck a conciliatory note and tried to reassure the market that
his country, the world's largest crude exporter, would act
responsibly.
"We will be very gentle in our approach and make sure we
don't shock the market in any way," Falih told reporters.
In other words, the Saudis are going to carry on with their
current policy of producing as much as they can sell and
allowing the market to set the price of oil.
For its part, Iran was also more conciliatory but equally
insistent that it will continue to ramp up output until it gets
back to what it considers its rightful market share.
Bijan Zanganeh, Iran's oil minister, said his country
doesn't support an output ceiling and that its output quota
should be based on historic levels of about 14.5 percent of
OPEC's total production.
This would give Tehran a quota of about 4.7 million barrels
per day (bpd), which is well above the market's estimate of
current Iranian output of about 3.5 million bpd.
PRODUCER RIVALRY TO CONTINUE IN ASIA
The main takeaway from Thursday's event is that nothing has
really changed since the December OPEC meeting, which
effectively imposed no restrictions on members at all.
It was hardly surprising that Brent crude dropped to
the lowest in 13 years in the wake of that meeting, slumping to
$27.10 a barrel on Jan. 20.
Since then a combination of lower output from high-cost
wells, such as some U.S. shale producers, and outages caused by
wildfires in Canada and unrest in countries including Libya and
Nigeria has led Brent to rebound to close at $50.04 a barrel on
Thursday.
The Saudi tactic of letting low prices force supply from the
market has started to work, but oil's recent gains probably owe
more to the output disruptions.
There are some positive signs on demand as well, with both
of Asia's top importers, China and India, posting strong demand
growth.
China's crude oil imports are up 11.8 percent in the first
four months of the year to about 7.46 million bpd, while India's
April imports jumped 15.6 percent from the same month a year
earlier, bringing the total for the first four months of the
year to about 4.31 million bpd.
China's imports are still being driven by purchases for
strategic storage, a process that has some way to run, while
India's story is more one of strong economic growth increasing
vehicle sales and fuel consumption.
China and India are the battleground for Saudi Arabia, Iran
and Russia and the OPEC meeting did nothing to suggest that the
fight for market share is abating.
Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia to be China's top supplier
so far this year, while Iran has been gaining market share in
Asia, with shipments to the region likely to have jumped 60
percent in May from the same month a year earlier.
Overall, the OPEC meeting in Vienna did very little to alter
the dynamics of the crude oil market. If it did achieve
anything, it was that everybody seemed to make an effort to get
along, which could be important if it lays the groundwork for
deeper cooperation at the next meeting in December.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)