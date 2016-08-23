(Repeats with no changes to text. The opinions expressed here
are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Aug 23 A surge in China's
diesel exports last month to record levels is probably the last
thing refiners in the rest of Asia wanted to hear, but they
should probably worry more about rising crude oil prices.
While China's booming fuel exports appears to have
contributed to a structural lowering of profit margins for the
region's refiners, the ups and downs still seem to be largely
inversely linked to movements in crude prices.
China exported 1.53 million tonnes of diesel in July,
equivalent to about 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 181.8
percent higher than the same month a year earlier, according to
customs data.
Diesel exports were almost triple the monthly average from
2015, as China's major refiners were forced to look to overseas
buyers amid growing competition from small refiners and soft
demand growth in the domestic economy.
It's not just diesel exports that are booming, with gasoline
shipments up 145 percent in July from the same month last year
to 970,000 tonnes, equivalent to about 266,000 bpd.
While this was slightly down from the June record of 1.1
million tonnes, exports in July were still almost double the
monthly average for the whole of 2015.
Exports of kerosene, a middle distillate used mainly as jet
fuel in Asia, are also up strongly, with July's 1.09 million
tonnes (274,000 bpd) being 46 percent higher year on year.
What rising fuel exports from China appear to have done so
far in 2016 is lower refining margins in a structural sense.
For example, the premium of gasoil, the broad term for
middle distillates that include diesel, in Singapore over Dubai
crude averaged $11.26 a barrel in 2015, but so far
this year it is $10.29, a reduction of almost 10 percent.
The drop is starker in gasoline, where the Singapore margin
over Brent crude GL92-SIN-CRK has dropped from an average of
$15.08 a barrel in 2015 to just $4.89 so far this year.
While Chinese exports can't be fully blamed for the
shrinking margins, they have no doubt contributed by adding to
the amount of refined products seeking a home in Asia.
REFINERY PROFITS LINKED TO CRUDE
Overall refining margins have also slumped this year,
according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The profit of processing a barrel of Dubai crude at a
refinery in Singapore was $4.28 a barrel in early
trade on Tuesday, down from the peak of $9.96 in January this
year and also below the moving 365-day average of $6.53.
Another measure of profits for a Singapore refinery
processing Dubai crude DUB-R-SIN, which takes into account
freight costs and a typical product slate, shows a gross
refining margin of a loss of $2.87 a barrel currently, down from
the recent monthly high of $2.19 profit in January.
But it's also clear that the refinery margins are more
responsive to moves in the price of crude.
This year, the refinery margin was at its highest in
January, just at the time that Oman crude futures were
at their lowest. (See graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2bd5oyi)
As the price of the main crude future for Asia has
recovered, so the refinery margins have deteriorated.
This is a pattern that has held true since Oman futures
started trading last decade, notwithstanding what appears to be
a structural move lower in refinery margins in the past year as
Chinese fuel exports have ramped up.
This would imply that Asian refiners have two things to deal
with in the current market situation.
The first is that the rise of China as a force in product
markets has cut profitability for the region's refiners, a
dynamic likely to continue until Chinese domestic demand
improves enough to soak up surplus refinery output.
The second is that the inverse relationship between crude
prices and refinery margins remains intact, meaning that the
short-term outlook for profits is more likely tied to whether
crude prices continue their recent rally, or whether the global
overhang of crude drags the price down again.
Global oil prices surged 20 percent from the start
of the month to their peak on Friday, but have eased about 5
percent since then amid worries the rally had been overdone and
that a proposed oil production freeze at current near-record
levels would not help rein in an oversupplied market.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)