By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 23 Thai rice prices
have already dropped 18 percent since their peak this year in
February, but they are likely to fall considerably further if
the government is serious about selling down its stockpile.
A third failed tender this week by the government shows that
whatever they are currently doing, it isn't working.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who won power in July
2011 with a promise of generous subsidies to rice farmers, has
seen her vote-winner turn into an economic and fiscal mess.
Yingluck's party initially asserted that the market would
simply pay whatever Thailand demanded for its rice, but this
confidence was shown for the economic naivety it was when India
resumed rice exports in 2012, and good crops were harvested
across Southeast Asia.
The simple truth is that if Thailand, formerly the world's
top rice exporter, is to significantly reduce it stockpiles of
about 17 million tonnes of milled rice, prices will have to fall
further, to at least the level of major competitor Vietnam.
Thai benchmark 5 percent broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1 has
already lost much of its artificial premium to its Vietnamese
counterpart RI-VNBKN5-P1, which was caused by Thailand's
decision to build inventories rather than sell at a loss.
The difference between the two is currently $82.50 a tonne,
making the Thai grain 21 percent more expensive that its
Vietnamese equivalent.
In late January the difference was $180 a tonne, or a
premium of 46 percent for Thai rice.
Prior to the start of the Thai intervention scheme, the two
traded more or less in lockstep and as at the beginning of
August 2011 the difference between them was $10 a tonne in
Thailand's favour.
Artificially inflating rice prices in order to pay for the
15,000 baht ($470) a tonne price paid to Thai farmers for paddy
rice, equivalent to about $710 for milled rice, was never going
to work, especially given the surplus of grain globally.
Now the Thai government has to work out how much of a loss
it is prepared to wear in order to lower the stockpile, which is
some 170 percent bigger than the record annual exports of 10.6
million tonnes achieved in 2011.
In two tenders in July and one on Aug. 20, the Thai
government received bids for only 240,000 tonnes of rice,
compared to the 660,000 tonnes offered, a figure that in itself
is a mere 3.8 percent of the stockpile available.
The latest initiative appears to be plans to auction rice
through the Agricultural Futures Exchange of Thailand, with
industry newsletter Oryza reporting on Thursday that 140,000
tonnes will be offered next month.
But unless no reserve price is set, or it is lower than
comparable prices for Vietnamese and Indian rice, it's hard to
see this tactic working either.
CHINESE CANCELLING CARGOES
Even without Thai rice, the market appears over-supplied,
with Vietnamese traders reporting cancellations of cargoes of up
to 1 million tonnes, with some Chinese buyers terminating deals
because they expect prices to fall further.
China has been the salvation for the rice market so far in
2013, boosting imports almost 12 percent in the first half of
2013 from the same period a year ago.
But imports fell 37 percent in July from a year earlier,
bringing the year-on-year gain for the first seven months to
just 4 percent.
If Chinese buyers continue to scale back purchases, the
Philippines maintains some import restrictions and Indonesia
also buys less on higher domestic output, then it's hard to see
rice demand increasing in the next few months.
This makes it even tougher for the Thai government to sell,
and there is a time consideration as well given the next main
harvest is in October, after which more rice will flow to
already bursting warehouses.
Yingluck's government is also preparing to have a second go
at lowering the price paid to farmer to 12,000 baht, having
abandoned an earlier attempt at this on July 1 after farmers
threatened protests.
The current scheme expires on Sept. 30 and may be renewed at
the lower price from Oct. 1, assuming the government doesn't get
another bout of popularity jitters.
Commerce Minister Niwatthamrong Bunsongphaisan has said that
the government has paid up to 650 billion baht, or $20.37
billion, to farmers so far.
He hasn't said how much has been recovered through sales,
but it won't be anything close.
Thailand exported 6.9 million tonnes of rice in 2012, and if
an average price of $550 a tonne is assumed, it translates into
revenue of around $3.8 billion.
Add to this revenue from sales in late 2011 and so far in
2013 and it's safe to assume that the government is still well
over $10 billion out of pocket.
This is a situation that can only get worse for the
government, and rice buyers are aware of this and furthermore
can afford to wait for the lower prices that should come if
Thailand does try to offload its stockpiles.
It would be reasonable to assume that Thai rice prices will
have to drop to match those for Vietnamese supplies, and both
will come under further downward pressure from increased supply.
