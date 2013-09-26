--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 26 It would be hard
to find a natural resource less liked than uranium, but the
radioactive fuel may just be the place for contrarian investors.
It's not hard to see why uranium isn't popular with swathes
of the world's public, given the high-profile disaster at the
Fukushima nuclear power plant after a major earthquake and
tsunami struck Japan in March 2011.
Uranium prices, both spot and New York futures
, plunged after the Fukushima meltdown and have stayed
depressed as countries such as Germany backed away from nuclear
power amid rising public mistrust.
Spot uranium is around $35 a pound, less than half of what
it was before Fukushima and about a quarter of the all-time high
reached in the middle of 2007.
Given that all of Japan's 50 reactors are offline and
Fukushima is once again in the news over the problem of the
build-up and leaking of contaminated water, it hardly seems the
right time to turn bullish on uranium.
But a couple of factors are pointing to better times ahead
for the sector, although these are more medium to long term.
The first is that the Fukushima crisis hasn't deterred
nuclear appetite in China, India and Russia, the three main
countries committed to increasing atomic generation.
China has 29 units under construction, Russia has 10 and
India has seven, according to data on the World Nuclear
Association's (WNA) website.
Furthermore, China recently committed to accelerating
reactor building as part of efforts to cut pollution from
coal-fired generation, planning to have 50 gigawatts (GW) of
capacity by 2017 and 200 GW by 2030, up from 12.5 GW currently.
The proliferation of new reactors in coming years should be
enough to overwhelm the potential new mine supply of uranium,
even assuming closures of nuclear plants in Europe and a slow
restart for Japan's atomic generators.
The current fleet of nuclear plants needs about 68,000
tonnes of uranium per annum, according to the WNA, with mine
supply standing at 58,394 tonnes in 2012.
The gap has been largely met from stockpiles and
re-processing of military weapons into power plant fuel.
SUPPLY FROM WARHEADS TO DWINDLE
However, the 20-year "Megatons for Megawatts" that saw
enough weapons-grade uranium for 20,000 Russian warheads turned
into fuel for U.S. power plants ends in December this year, and
there are no signs it will be renewed.
This will tighten supplies of uranium in the short term, but
it is more likely that the market will move to structural
shortage in the next decade, assuming the reactor-building
programme continues in developing nations.
The WNA's base case estimates that uranium demand will rise
to 108,000 tonnes per annum by 2030, but mine supply only to
89,000 tonnes.
Of course, such long-range forecasts always assume other
factors remaining equal, and experience teaches us that this is
seldom the case.
But it's always worth watching what the Chinese are doing,
and they are buying more and more uranium.
Imports surged 316 percent in the first eight months of 2013
over the same period a year earlier to 11,667 tonnes, with 4,113
tonnes being bought in August alone, according to customs data
.
Chinese firms, as well as Russian companies, have also been
active in seeking new reserves of uranium around the globe.
But viable reserves are limited and it turns out the
best-placed country to develop new mines may be Australia,
holder of just under a third of known reserves but producer of
about 10 percent of the world's uranium ore.
The country has four operating mines, including the world's
second-largest in BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam, and has
approved two more for construction.
While uranium mining remains a definite taboo for
environmentalists, it is supported by Australia's newly-elected
Liberal government and by the state governments in South
Australia and Western Australia, where the bulk of reserves are
located.
It's also a harder target for environmental groups, given
the remote locations of the mines and a public whose attention
is more easily attracted by campaigns against coal-seam and
shale gas for use in liquefied natural gas exports.
The next mine to be developed in Australia is likely to be
Toro Energy's Wiluna project, which is aiming for a
2016 start-up.
The company is still seeking finance for the $250 million
mine, and Managing Director Vanessa Guthrie told Reuters in a
recent interview that the economics can stack up.
The spot price of uranium doesn't reflect what miners
actually receive on contract prices, which are about $58-$59 a
pound, Guthrie said, while mining costs range from $22 to $40
across the industry.
The fact that companies like Toro are facing uphill battles
to get projects off the ground show that uranium is still viewed
as problematic and risky, but maybe it should also now be viewed
as potentially profitable.