By Eric Lorber and Elizabeth Rosenberg
WASHINGTON Dec 18 - In recent days, the U.S.
Congress has moved aggressively to increase the economic pain
inflicted on Russia in punishment for its brazen destabilization
of eastern Ukraine and Crimea.
Legislators are attempting to up the ante with Moscow by
passing new laws to penalize foreign banks and energy companies
for doing business in several Russian economic sectors.
The desire to inflict more economic difficulty on Russia is
understandable. By imposing pain on Russia, the United States
and the European Union can try to force Moscow to change its
aggressive behavior toward its neighbors.
But the new sanctions may not be as effective as Congress
hopes, and President Barack Obama should be reluctant to enforce
the penalties aggressively, as doing so would have serious
consequences for the United States and its partners abroad.
What's more, new sanctions are unnecessary at this point.
It's difficult to think of what pain Washington could feasibly
exact with new sanctions that would be worse than the cratering
rouble and rising Russian interest rates.
Congress' new sanctions are designed to prevent Russia from
turning to non-U.S. companies for financing and energy
partnerships. They set up an us-or-them choice for foreign
companies, threatening their access to U.S. markets if they
conduct transactions with certain Russian companies.
Legislators are betting that foreign companies will decline
to do business with Russia to preserve ties to the United
States, a strategy borrowed from the Iran sanctions experience.
But Russia has a large, globally integrated economy, and
even with a plunging currency and massive capital flight, many
investors still see long-term investment value in Russia. While
the rouble has dropped almost 50 percent and $85 billion has
left the country since the beginning of the year, many firms,
particularly in China, have decided to forgo operating in U.S.
markets to enjoy continued access to the Russian economy.
If these companies continue doing business with Russia,
sanctions may not tighten the vice in the way intended.
Worse, the sanctions may seriously undermine U.S. interests.
Not only will the United States be moving significantly ahead of
the European Union on Russia, but U.S. sanctions will also come
down hard on European companies.
Additionally, new U.S. sanctions spell out penalties on
Gazprom if it shuts off gas to Europe, an alarming and
escalatory threat that the Europeans have carefully avoided so
far. In addition to the fallout in Europe of the current Russian
economic crisis, more sanctions risk a fracture of the delicate
consensus between the United States and the EU on how to address
Russian belligerence.
If European cooperation falters, the current sanctions
regime could be de-fanged.
Over the longer term, new sanctions risk seriously
undermining the development of important energy resources in
Russia, namely those related to frontier oil production from
deep water, Arctic and shale rock reservoirs. The measures will
cause Western oil firms, along with their technology and
capital, to break ties with Russia, which is poorly equipped to
develop those prospects independently.
As a consequence, Russia's ability to produce crude will
suffer, chipping away at the over 10 percent contribution Russia
is expected to make to global oil markets over the next 20
years. With prices presently at a five-year low due to
oversupply, degrading petro-state Russia's ability to produce
oil isn't so worrisome.
But oil markets are cyclical, prices will eventually rise
and stunting the development of frontier Russian resources could
ultimately cause significant damage to the U.S. and world
economies.
Sanctions have an important role to play in preventing
Russian aggression and ensuring it does not threaten its
neighbors. But aggressive enforcement of the new measures under
current circumstances could be ineffective at best - and
seriously damaging for U.S. interests at worst. There are
alternative strategies for supporting Ukraine and pressuring
Russia that should be prioritized now.
They include energy and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine
and help improving Ukraine's anemic and corrupt economy.
Further, bolstering Russia's neighbors - whether or not with
direct military assistance - can reduce the likelihood that
Russia can act aggressively toward them.
The president and Congress can always enforce harsher
sanctions in the future. Penalizing Russia for its belligerence
is a long game and the tactics, timing and coordination of
economic pressure are important.
With oil prices hovering below $60 a barrel and the rouble
in a steep dive, the right strategic move now in the economic
chess match with Russia is for U.S. policymakers to stand back
and keep the enforcement of tough new sanctions in reserve.
