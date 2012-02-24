A screen shows the Dow Jones industrial average after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By James Saft

Investors with memories that stretch back farther than five minutes can be excused for rolling their eyes at the Dow 13,000 silliness.

Sure, it's great that the Dow Jones industrials .DJI breasted the 13k level, briefly, this week for the first time since May 2008, but seriously, are we supposed to be enthusiastic about making no profit for almost four years?

It is bad enough that the Dow was at almost 14,000 in October of 2007, but even worse that it was at almost 11,500 in December of 1999.

All of this is despite seemingly unlimited support from policy-makers during the time. The Federal Reserve has run monetary policy seemingly intended to insure asset investors against falls in prices, while dividend and capital gains taxes have been slashed.

And yet, here we sit with many investors nursing losses over 10 years and more, and with the average investor in the S&P .SPX looking at a paltry 3 percent or so annual return over 15 years. That's not an investment, in any sense that I recognize; it is a highly volatile and virtually reward-free loan of risk capital.

It is both vexing and disturbing that this decade-plus equity malaise has come alongside huge increases in pay for top executives at publicly traded companies.

Don't get me wrong: I am not against incentives and this is not an argument against income inequality. I'm concerned that the growth in compensation and the system behind it is misusing investors' money. We have, as the economists say, an agency problem, or a nest-feathering issue, as perhaps it can better be understood.

Is it possible that the growth in executive pay and poor equity returns are linked? They are certainly coincident, and there are good reasons to think there is a connection between massive rewards in the C-suite and paltry ones for owners.

Let's look at some of the broad outlines.

In 1970, stock-linked compensation was only 1 percent of executive pay, a figure that had grown to about half in 2000 and has grown slightly since. In 1989 the ratio of U.S. CEO-to-average-worker pay was about 70-1. By 1995 that had grown to 100-1 and by 2006 to 262-1. By 2010 CEO pay was equal to 343 times a worker's median pay, a different measure.

WHOSE BREAD, WHOSE BUTTER?

The promise was that this would align the interest of managers and owners, but the results don't seem to bear this out. Let's look at equity returns since 1995 for investors in utilities, financials and banks, three sectors with hugely varying approaches to pay. link.reuters.com/zyk76s

Utilities, because they are tightly regulated, tend not to have indulged in the massive growth of executive suite pay, while banks and financials are renowned for paying top dollar. And while bank compensation experts may argue that the franchise takes the elevator down at the end of every day, the irony is that both sectors only really can exist with the backing and help of government. Finance and banks because of the insurance they are granted by government and utilities because they enjoy in many places a monopoly.

A hundred dollars invested in utilities in 1995 would now be worth a respectable $362, while for financials, which include insurance, the figure is $287 and for banks a lousy $144.

A 2011 paper by Michael Cooper of the University of Utah, Huseyin Gulen of Purdue and Raghavendra Rau of the University of Cambridge found that there is a negative relationship between high CEO pay and future shareholder returns. Looking at 1,500 or so of the largest firms they found that those in the top 10 percent of excess pay earn negative abnormal returns over the following three years of about minus 9 percent.

"To put this into perspective, after paying out an average of $22.97 million in total CEO compensation, the average yearly loss in abnormal shareholder wealth for firms in the top decile of pay is $920 million," the authors write.

It is interesting to note that the rise of massive pay has also coincided with the decline of the dividend as a means of returning value to shareholders.

Instead, we've seen a huge gain in share buybacks, at least in part because share buybacks can move the needle on metrics such as EPS which is often used as a hurdle or trigger for executive stock options. That may well be a perverse incentive for executives, given long-term studies which show that dividends are one of the principal drivers of long-term investment returns.

So, by all means raise a glass the next time the Dow pierces 13,000. Save your real enthusiasm, and your cash, for when boards, companies and big investors show signs of getting serious about pay control measures, such as "say on pay" rules that mandate annual votes on pay policies.

Last year only 36 companies in the Russell 3000 voted down pay policies. Seeing that number hit 300, or 10 percent would be a truly bullish long-term sign. (At the time of publication, Reuters columnist James Saft did not own any direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund.

(Editing by Walden Siew and; James Dalgleish)