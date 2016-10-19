(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
NEW YORK Oct 19 Funds conducting off-exchange
trades within their own fund family are likely favoring their
"stars" at the expense of the also rans.
As usual, unsuspecting investors are left paying the bill.
A Bank for International Settlements paper, published in
August, shows evidence that this form of "dark market" trading
is almost certainly not always being done in a way fair to all
investors in a given fund family.
For many years, funds within the same corporate family of
funds have been allowed to "cross-trade", a process where one
fund which wants to sell a security then exchanges it with
another which wants to buy, never actually using the open public
markets.
While 90 percent of these trades pay no commission, and are
therefore theoretically better for clients, the practice has a
checkered history.
Before new regulations were put into place in 2004, cross
trades were, on average, being done at significantly less
advantageous prices than could be had on public markets. That's
improved, but still at issue is the extent to which fund
families use cross-trading as a means to favor their best
performing or most lucrative funds.
"We offer support to the hypothesis that star funds
benefited from cross-trading at the expense of junk funds,"
according to the working paper for the Bank for International
Settlements, which acts as a central bank to central banks.
( here
)
"This strategy had relevant implications for fund ranking,
fund selection, and fund manager evaluation. Our results suggest
that fund alphas potentially misrepresent the real ability of
fund managers to create value for their investors."
The study used a sample of trades done in this way by U.S.
asset managers between 2004-2010.
Fund management companies have a motivation to favor some of
their funds over others, either because they charge higher fees
or are outperformers which will attract the lion's share of
inflows.
"Tying cross-trade level data to fund performance, we find
that cross-trading potentially boosted the risk-adjusted
performance of star funds by around 1.7 (percentage points) per
year on average (causing an equivalent loss for the least
important funds). This result casts doubt on the fraction of
performance delivered by mutual funds that is really due to
skill," according to authors Alexander Eisele of University of
Lugano, Tamara Nefedova of Université Paris-Dauphine and
Gianpaolo Parise of the BIS.
LIE DOWN WITH AGENTS, WAKE UP WITH ISSUES
That 1.7 percentage point per year "reallocation" of returns
from one fund to another is quite significant, given that it is
itself far higher than the typical equity management fee, and a
chunky percentage of an overall annual return in an average
year.
This is a classic example of the kind of "agency issue"
endemic to fund management in which investors hire managers as
their agents to act in their best interests and then have only
very imperfect means of making sure they are not self-dealing.
There are plenty of caveats here, both because the
identities of the funds cannot be known with complete certainty
and because the effects appear to have diminished after
regulatory reform.
It is also worth noting that cross-trading went from 6.0
percent of total trading activity before the 2004 reforms to
below 1.0 percent today.
The study also found that cross-trades varied from market
benchmark prices by more in stocks which were illiquid and
highly volatile which may be expected.
More concerning was that cross-trades were further off
public market levels as well when the asset manager had weak
governance, larger internal markets, and strong incentives for
reallocating.
These cross trades were also more likely to be struck at
either the highest or lowest price of the day, suggesting that
they were sometimes being priced after the fact in order to pad
one fund's performance at the expense of another.
This report is reminiscent of a May study which found it
highly likely that fund managers who run mutual funds and hedge
funds at the same time, or side-by-side, were similarly shifting
performance towards hedge funds, which pay them better.
Mutual funds with at least one side-by-side manager
underperform those without any by 9.6 basis points per month, or
1.15 percentage points a year, using a standard measure of
outperformance, or alpha, according to the study.
( here
)
One clear way to help the situation would be to require more
granular disclosure of trading allocations of all sorts, the
better to allow regulators and investors protect their
interests.
Until that happens, it may make sense to be wary of fund
families, and especially their funds which are underperforming.
(James Saft)