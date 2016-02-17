(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By James Saft
Feb 17 Negative interest rates are a nightmare
for asset allocation, raising risks, lowering returns and
upending convention wisdom.
At issue is how to earn an acceptable return with
fixed income yielding little to nothing and quite possibly not
acting as a stabilizing force in portfolios.
Negative interest rate policy (NIRP) is spreading rapidly
among developed economies, now being employed by central banks
in Japan, Switzerland, Sweden and the euro zone. Somewhere
around a third of all developed market sovereign bonds now have
a negative yield, meaning it costs investors to hold them.
While there has been much discussion of the negative impact
of NIRP on equity markets, specifically due to the way in which
it imperils the business model of banking, it also heightens a
set of issues which long-term investors have faced in making
asset allocation calls as interest rates decline.
Traditional asset allocation centers around diversifying
among an array of assets in order to achieve the best
risk-adjusted, long-term returns.
Bonds, which are imperfectly correlated with stocks, play a
key role as they have traditionally allowed investors to be more
courageous in taking on risk, secure in the idea that bonds
don't fall as much in value during market drawdowns.
Of course this situation is exactly why central banks have
turned to negative or very low rates. They are a tool used to
try and tempt investors to abandon traditional risk constraints
and, hopefully, stimulate the economy by investing and lending
more freely.
NIRP also causes huge problems for investors, like pension
funds, which use bond yields as a tool, often specified in law,
to help estimate their funding position. The lower market rates
go, the more money a fund needs today in order to be sure of
meeting future obligations.
NIRP may or may not be good medicine for the economy, but it
also implies that a substantial part of an investor's portfolio
will throw off very little income, even if additional fixed
income risks are taken on.
"For investors, the forward looking risk-return profile has
significantly deteriorated. Simple measures for long-term
expected real returns on their portfolios - based on yields on
assets and inflation expectations - have substantially declined,
mainly due to the fixed income part," Guilhem Savry and Jerome
Teiletch of Swiss money manager Unigestion wrote in a 2015
communication to investors.
"Risks have increased as well. While bond volatility remains
near historical lows, the forward looking risk of fixed income
has in our view increased significantly."
LOWER RETURNS AND HIGHER RISKS, WHAT'S NOT TO LIKE?
Last year when negative rates were inaugurated in
Switzerland, Lombard Odier, a Swiss asset manager, ran a
simulation on how a traditional portfolio of Swiss franc assets
comprising 60 percent equities and 40 percent Swiss bonds or
liquid assets might perform over a longer period of ten years or
more.
Lombard Odier found that fixed income helped to maximize the
risk/reward trade-off only in the event of a "severe deflation."
Specifically, to make the traditional mix work you need a
ten year horizon to allow you to recover from losses when bonds
sell off as rates rise, and, you need bonds and stocks to behave
in a highly uncorrelated way. That hurdle has only been met by
Swiss stocks and bonds a few times in the past, and not, on
average over the last 20 years.
To be sure, Switzerland may be a special case, but it
doesn't seem wise to bet as if it is.
The bottom line is that we are in new territory, and that
there are good reasons to doubt that the usual allocations will
work as we've always hoped.
One other potential side-effect of NIRP is that it raises
the attractiveness of holding cash, which, though it has no
yield and does cost money to manage, also does not lose value as
do bonds when rates rise.
Note that the most recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch
survey of fund managers shows they are now holding the most
cash, 5.6 percent of portfolios, since 2001, though this may be
in part a function of caution over equity losses.
It's interesting also in this respect to note the growing
movement to make holding cash, specifically the kind you might
stuff under a mattress, harder to do.
Not only is the ECB considering ending production of the 500
euro note, which it says is too often used by criminals and
terrorists, but none other than former Treasury Secretary Larry
Summers has suggested the U.S. do the same with the $100 bill.
Policy looks to be closing the doors one by one for
investors, who will simply have to live with less reward and
more risk.
