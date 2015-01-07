(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 7 You don't miss liquidity until the markets
turn bad, or so investors may find out in 2015.
One of the best illustrations of just how extraordinary
market conditions are is the whittling down of the premium
investors have historically placed on liquidity.
On one key measure financial conditions are fully as relaxed
as they were in 2007 before the crisis broke, and similarly an
index of bond market liquidity is now about 15 percent higher.
Given that some analysts give Greece about a one in five
chance of exiting the euro zone, with developments to come on
rapidly after the Jan. 25 Greek general election, we have a
possible catalyst which may drive volatility up and liquidity
down. That's even before we consider the impact if the Federal
Reserve raises interest rates later this year, as it seems
determined to do.
To be sure, it is impossible to know what will happen in the
euro zone, or if the Fed will be able to raise rates, but there
will be plenty of opportunities for investors to want easy,
low-friction access to their investments in coming months.
Almost more to the point, many will finally figure out that
they've been very poorly compensated for taking on liquidity
risk.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Myron Scholes, now chief
investment strategist at Janus Capital, argues 2015 is going to
go down as "the year of volatility."
"With greater volatility, investors should gravitate to more
liquid investments and consider increasing reserves at the
margins. I would suggest paying up for liquidity at this
juncture, even if it means taking a slightly lower return on
those investments," Scholes wrote in a note to clients.
"Now would also be the time for investors to consider their
illiquid holdings and confirm they have the appropriate time
horizon to hold those investments through a volatile period."
He further argues that when things get ugly and volatility
spikes, we will be surprised by how assets we thought were not
related suddenly discover unknown correlations. That even
implies that assets we thought were liquid, or semi-liquid, will
prove to be hard to sell, or very costly to sell, in a pinch.
EVERYTHING IS CONNECTED IN A CRISIS
In financial markets liquid assets are defined as those
which can easily be bought or sold, particularly bought or sold
quickly without having a large impact on the price paid or
realized. The classic example of an illiquid asset would be a
minority interest in a private business, while U.S. government
bonds are highly valued because the market for them is so large
and deep that large positions can be sold without moving the
market strongly, if at all.
Even Treasuries can lose their liquidity in a crisis, as was
shown during the Long-Term Capital Management debacle in 1998
when Alan Greenspan, that great believer in markets, found
himself shocked to find a large premium being paid for more
liquid issues of Treasuries which were identical, from a risk
and terms point of view, to smaller less liquid issues. (It
should be noted that Scholes, who seems to have learned his
lesson, was one of the founders of LTCM).
Because it is a handy thing to be able to access one's money
quickly and with minimal friction investors tend to put a value
on this, called the liquidity premium. This is essentially the
extra return they demand in exchange for holding something which
can be harder to sell.
Interestingly, these premiums seem to have been declining
and are generally now quite low in historical terms. One good
indicator is the St Louis Fed Financial Stress Index, which is
strongly negative, indicating that markets are extremely
relaxed. Indeed, while not as supine as several months ago,
levels in the index are looser than where they were in 2007,
before the beginning of the crisis.
The Capital Markets Liquidity Index, which measures bond
market liquidity in shorter-dated paper, is up 56 percent over
the past two years and 15 percent above its late-2007 peak. The
index fell by almost 75 percent in late 2007 and 2008 the last
time investors suddenly discovered the value of liquidity.
Demand from long-term investors like insurance funds has
caused the premium that used to exist in highly rated private
placements to nearly halve in some cases over the past two
years.
While primarily a bond market phenomenon, the fact that
liquidity is out of fashion can come back and bite equity
sectors like small-cap shares and REITs, which did particularly
well last year.
Liquidity this time round has been a capital markets
phenomenon, and when it ebbs it will look familiar to those who
remember 2008.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)