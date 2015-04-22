(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are)
By James Saft
April 22 If the typical mutual fund investor
were a racehorse there would be a humane veterinary argument for
euthanasia.
Mutual fund investors had a typical year in 2014, according
to the annual Dalbar Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior
study, which is to say they lagged the underlying markets,
badly.
The average equity fund investor made just 5.5 percent last
year, compared to a 13.69 percent return on the S&P 500.
Fixed income fund investors earned just 1.16 percent, despite
the Barclays Aggregate bond index rising by 5.97 percent.
"Perhaps the most compelling evidence that investor behavior
leads to poor decision-making is the end result," Dalbar, which
has been performing this analysis for 21 years, said in the
report.
"An investor's goal is to maximize capital appreciation
while minimizing capital depreciation. The average mutual fund
investor has simply not accomplished either goal."
The study uses fund sales and redemption and exchange data
to impute the performance of an average investor.
It is not as if 2014 was simply a bad year.
Over the past 20 years equity fund investors have made just
5.19 percent annualized, against 9.85 percent for the S&P 500.
Over 30 years they earned just 3.79 percent annually in equity
funds, only beating inflation by about a percentage point a
year. Fixed income fund investors have only made 0.80 percent
annualized a year over 20 years, less than the 2.28 percent
annual rate of inflation during that time.
The problem, it would seem, is that investors try to time
the market and get it badly wrong, baling out under stress
during downturns and piling in when market strength makes them
optimistic.
Over 20 years the average equity mutual fund holder has only
managed to stay invested in a given fund for an average of 3.41
years. Again, the problem isn't likely that investors are
switching out of funds at the wrong time in that fund's life
cycle (when for example it changes manager) but rather that the
decision to buy and sell a fund is usually driven by market
performance. People hang on to equities longer during bull
markets and get out more frequently during down markets, the
exact opposite of what they would do if they had perfect
foresight.
THE WORST MONTHS
A look at the worst months, in terms of underperformance
against the market, during the last 30 years nicely illustrates
this point. The single worst month was October 2008 when equity
fund investors lost nearly 25 percent of their investment,
underperforming broader markets, which themselves were tanking,
by 7.41 percentage points. The third-worst month was October
1987, when investors trailed markets by 5.33 percentage points,
losing nearly 27 percent in the month.
This tendency to give in to panic when it is at its worst is
extremely destructive.
So, the issue, then, is what should investors do?
There seem to be two broad alternatives: to become a better
market timer or to become better at refraining from market
timing.
Both of these strategies can involve using an advisor,
either one whom you believe will be able to better spot and
react to trends, or simply someone who will hold your hand when
you panic, stopping you from making what are often the most
destructive trades and allocations.
I'd argue that trying to better time markets is a lost
cause, especially for the typical mutual fund investor, who
themselves won't have any great insight and who is highly
unlikely to come into the ambit of an advisor who is somehow
blessed with foresight. Just don't. It almost certainly isn't
going to happen, and the only people who will definitely benefit
if you try are intermediaries.
So the other route, trying to get better at sitting on your
hands, is the way to go. I am not here making an argument in
favor of buying and holding actively managed mutual funds, as I
think you are better off with index funds. If you must buy
active funds, buy and hold, and at least get as much benefit
from market movements as you can.
Here we come to the value of an advisor. If an advisor can
help someone to take on an appropriate level of risk, through
asset class exposure, and stick with that allocation, that
advisor may be well worth the money, especially when compared to
the typical decisions people seem to make on their own.
