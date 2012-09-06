By Reihan Salam
Sept 6 When Barack Obama accepts the Democratic
presidential nomination in Charlotte, he will no doubt channel
party heroes of the past like Bill Clinton and JFK and FDR, all
of whom are celebrated still for their charisma and raw
political skills. But he would do well to heed the wisdom of
Walter Mondale.
Yes, that's right. Most Democrats see Mondale as a faintly
embarrassing relic from an era in which Democrats had lost their
way, and of course there is something to that. He was also one
of the last Democrats to make the case that government was worth
paying for, not just by the rich but also by the middle-income
households that rely on expensive social programs.
By the summer of 1984, Mondale, the former Minnesota senator
who had served as vice-president under Jimmy Carter, knew that
he was facing an uphill battle for the White House. The brutal
Reagan recession had given way to a V-shaped Reagan recovery,
and Reagan Democrats were thick on the ground. So Mondale
decided to do something very strange at that year's Democratic
National Convention. Rather than make the most anodyne,
ultra-cautious, poll-tested argument he and his team could
conjure up, he told the truth as he understood it. "Mr. Reagan
will raise your taxes," he told the assembled delegates. "And so
will I."
Mondale lambasted Reagan for his secret tax plan that would
"sock it to average-income families" and "leave his rich friends
alone," just as critics of the Romney-Ryan ticket have alleged
that the GOP's conspicuously vague tax reform ideas would almost
certainly mean shifting the tax burden downward.
Yet the really interesting part of Mondale's tax plan that
year is that it didn't just raise taxes on America's
highest-earning households. In an era of relatively high
inflation, during which "bracket creep" was a big concern for
middle-income families, he called for limiting the indexing of
tax brackets for roughly half of all households, a step that
raised most of the revenue he hoped to generate from individual
taxpayers. There were, to be sure, steeper tax increases for
high-income households, but Mondale maintained that all non-poor
families should chip in to tackle yawning deficits and to make
the investments he believed were necessary to foster "the
best-educated, best-trained generation in American history."
That fall, of course, Mondale suffered a crushing defeat at
the hands of a sunny, upbeat Ronald Reagan, who, as it turned
out, really did raise taxes in his second term. Reagan's grand
ideas for containing the growth of spending - which included an
ambitious swap of responsibilities between the federal and state
governments and building on President Carter's tough reforms of
Social Security Disability Insurance in the middle of an
economic downturn, to name only two politically explosive
money-savers - had been bitterly opposed by Congress and largely
abandoned by the mid-1980s. Accepting tax increases was a price
Reagan was willing to pay to continue waging his war on Soviet
Communism.
In 1985, coming off his huge electoral triumph, President
Reagan actually campaigned for tax reform by blasting
"unproductive tax loopholes that allow some of the truly wealthy
to avoid paying their fair share," as Tim Dickinson recounted in
an anti-GOP jeremiad published last year in Rolling Stone. In
classic fashion, the Teflon president embraced the popular part
of the Mondale message and discarded the rest.
The lesson battle-hardened Democrats of that era learned was
that they could never again openly call for tax increases on
middle-income households. Bill Clinton, at the time the
conspicuously young governor of Arkansas, took the lesson to
heart when he pledged during his 1992 presidential run to cut
taxes on middle-income households and to raise them on
households earning over $250,000. The Clinton administration did
succeed in persuading a Democratic Congress to raise the two top
marginal tax rates on ordinary income as part of its 1993 budget
deal. In his second term, however, President Clinton agreed to a
deep cut in capital gains taxes backed by a Republican Congress
in 1997, a move that helped fuel the investment boom of that
era. Clinton had successfully reinvented the Democrats, GOP
protestations notwithstanding, as a low-tax party.
Recognizing the success of Clinton's tax pledge,
then-candidate Barack Obama made the same promise, even using
the same $250,000 threshold, despite the fact that $250,000 in
1992 would have been worth roughly $380,000 in 2008. The bigger
difference between 1992 and 2008 was that the Bush-era tax cuts
meant that there was far less scope for cutting the taxes paid
by middle-income households.
The tax overhauls of the Clinton and Bush years had made the
federal income tax highly progressive. To be sure, factoring in
payroll taxes and state and local taxes makes the overall U.S.
tax burden considerably less progressive. But the tax systems in
most affluent democracies are actually slightly regressive, as
they rely more heavily on national consumption taxes to fund
universal social programs. The central virtue of these tax
systems is that they undermine work incentives less than
progressive tax systems that rely heavily on high marginal tax
rates.
So now, as President Obama runs for a second term, he faces
a serious dilemma. Despite having inveighed against the Bush-era
tax cuts, he has committed himself to preserving the four-fifths
of them that apply to income that falls below the all-important
$250,000 threshold. At the same time, he has pledged to protect
Medicare, expand Medicaid, and create a new health entitlement
for young and middle-aged Americans who aren't covered by either
program, commitments that will grow more expensive as the U.S.
population ages and as the voting public demands expensive new
medical treatments and who knows what else.
Republicans are in a similarly tight spot. In his epic
Wednesday night speech, Bill Clinton came roaring out of
retirement to warn swing voters that Mitt Romney has backed
extremely deep cuts to the Medicaid program. Political genius
that he is, Clinton realized that while Medicare has attracted
all of the attention, it is Medicaid, which covers almost 50
million beneficiaries, many of them elderly voters in need of
nursing home care, that is the real sleeper issue of this
election. In the very likely event that a President Romney
refused to follow through on politically toxic Medicaid cuts
that would leave voters and Republican governors howling, he
would either have to preside over a significant tax increase or
allow debt levels to keep spiraling out of control.
Other affluent democracies pay for social programs through
value-added taxes that are embedded in the cost of virtually all
goods and services, a measure that Paul Ryan has seriously
considered as a replacement for America's jerry-built corporate
income tax. It is safe to say that the president is not going to
go down this road, at least not before November.
Obama has thus left himself with only one option for raising
revenue. He will have to raise taxes on high earners to levels
far higher than those that prevailed during the Clinton boom.
The Obama White House has, for example, championed the idea of
curbing tax deductions and credits for over-$250,000 households.
Soaking the rich might be a cherished tradition in Democratic
politics, but as effective marginal tax rates approach 50
percent, the impact on incentives would be brutal.
The irony is that President Obama might have been better off
taking a page from Walter Mondale and forthrightly arguing that
universal health coverage and high levels of public investment
and a fairer society and a greener environment and everything
else Democrats want from government are actually worth paying
for - not just by the top 2 percent of the top 1 percent, but by
the top 50 percent. The only real alternatives are rolling back
the growth of government, Ryan-style, or accepting sluggish
growth for years to come.