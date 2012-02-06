LAUNCESTON, Australia It may be tempting to view the cut in the premium Saudi Arabia charges Asian refiners for oil as proof the world's largest exporter is doing its best to show it can supply the biggest-consuming region as much crude as it needs.

This is especially the case when the currently heightened tension over the increasingly likely disruption of shipments from Iran is making refiners in Asia nervous about where they will get all the crude cargoes they need.

But that may be reading too much into the Saudi action and it's always a risk to assume geo-political motives are at work when talking about the oil market.

This isn't to say the Saudis aren't trying to reassure the market they can and will supply each and every barrel of crude the refiners say they need.

Clearly they are, as evidenced by comments by the kingdom's oil minister Ali al-Naimi recently that output can be ramped up quickly if Iranian crude is taken off the market.

However, it is also possible the Saudis are adjusting the premiums on the official selling prices to reflect current market realities.

In December, Saudi Aramco hiked the premium it charges Asian refiners for its main Arab Light grade to the highest in eight years relative to those in Europe and North America.

At the time I wrote that the Saudis might have misread the market as Asian refiners were unhappy at the jump in the premium and talking of cutting back on the volumes they buy from the kingdom.

In December the OSP for Arab Light to Asia was the Oman/Dubai average plus $4.15 a barrel, while for Europe it was Brent weighted average minus 35 cents.

Given that at the time Brent was more or less the same price as Oman crude around $110 a barrel, it certainly looked like the Saudis were overcharging their Asian customers.

Since then the OSPs for Asia have been rolled back, first at the January announcement, when the premium was trimmed to $2.05 a barrel and then on Sunday, when it was cut again to $1.55.

At the same time the discount for Northwest Europe has widened to $1.75 in February, but was cut back to 85 cents in yesterday's statement on prices for cargoes for March loading.

In effect, the big jump in premiums for Asian crude in December has been reversed, while the discount to Europe has largely remained the same.

This is probably reflects that the prices of the underlying crudes, namely Oman and Dubai for Asia and Brent for Europe, have more or less converged.

The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS), which shows the difference between the futures for the two grades, has narrowed from $7.20 a barrel as recently as October 13 to $2.75 on February 3.

While this spread isn't exactly what the Saudis use in their calculations, it's an indicator that Middle East crudes have gained in value relative to the European marker in recent months, and the change in Aramco's OSPs reflects this move.

It's also likely that Middle East crudes will maintain parity with Brent in coming months, despite theoretically being less desired by refiners because they are heavier and less sweet.

This is a reflection of the worries that Iran's crude will be hit by European and U.S. sanctions, and the fear the Iranians will respond by doing anything from a pre-emptive move to stop selling their own oil to trying to block the Straits of Hormuz, through which about 20 percent of the world's oil passes.

These concerns are prompting Asian refiners to look at ways of securing more crude and make contingency plans should Iranian cargoes dry up, or become harder to pay for because of sanctions.

Even the Chinese, who on the record are against the Western actions against Iran, are believed to be seeking alternatives to crude from the Islamic republic.

Of course, they are also bargaining hard for discounts from the Iranians, as are other buyers in Asia who spot an opportunity to buy oil on the cheap.

Added to these geopolitical worries over Iran's nuclear programme is the economic reality that Asia, and particularly China, is in much better shape than Europe, with its sovereign debt woes.

While the United States appears to be emerging from its slow-growth, post-recession phase, Asian economies have held up remarkably well and while growth has slowed, it's a far cry from the recession looming over Europe.

This will serve to ensure that Asian oil demand will lead global demand growth and keep Middle East oil well supported against those priced off Brent.

The recent moves in Saudi OSPs seem to reflect this, irrespective of what other messages the market may be inferring.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)