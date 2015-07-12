(Michael S. Piwowar is a Republican Commissioner on the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission; J. Christopher Giancarlo is
a Republican Commissioner on U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission. The opinions expressed are their own)
By Michael S. Piwowar and J. Christopher Giancarlo
July 12 - During the 2008 financial crisis,
the authors of this editorial were in unique positions to
observe the near-collapse of our financial system. One of us
was at the White House serving on the President's Council for
Economic Advisors and the other was a senior executive of a
global operator of trading platforms for cash and derivatives
financial products.
Almost seven years later, we now find ourselves serving as
commissioners at the two federal agencies charged with
regulating U.S. financial markets. As such, we constantly strive
to identify and address risks in the markets. Sometimes this
analysis leads to surprising and unfortunate conclusions, as is
the case with current market conditions.
It is an unavoidable fact that one of the greatest potential
risks to the financial markets is the work of regulators
themselves.
The 2008 financial crisis had a devastating impact on nearly
all aspects of our economy but one, the regulatory machine. In
the aftermath of the crisis, policymakers seeking a simple
narrative for how these events transpired claimed that financial
markets, and the participants overseen by the capital and
derivatives markets regulators, were the primary cause of the
financial crisis.
This ill-informed assertion led to a misconceived solution:
a massive increase in financial regulation. Some of this new
regulation merely reflects the pet issues of special interest
groups and has nothing to do with the underlying causes of the
financial crisis. Other provisions seek to address problems that
no longer exist and lack foresight or an appreciation for
current market dynamics.
While condemning the actions of a three-letter insurance
giant continues to make for a good soundbite, the two massive
government-sponsored enterprises that fueled the housing bubble,
contributed to the crisis, and received the largest taxpayer
funded bailouts, have been conveniently ignored. Thus, despite
the millions of dollars and innumerable man hours spent
implementing the mountain of new regulatory mandates, real risks
in our financial system persist unchecked.
One of the most damaging aspects of these new regulations is
the dramatic impact that new prudential rules on banks are
having on capital and derivative markets. Given the banking
regulators overall lack of market expertise, it is not
surprising that myriad new banking regulations fail to
effectively account for their impact on markets and market
participants. As a result, federal banking policies such as
Basel III capital requirements, the Volcker Rule's ban on
trading, flawed derivatives trading rules, and edicts from
global shadow regulators like the Financial Stability Board are
placing the entire economy at risk by draining much needed
liquidity from our markets.
Adequate trading liquidity is the life blood of successful
financial markets that fuel our economy. Yet across our markets
signs point to diminished liquidity, from the October 2014
Treasury flash crash to fractured trading liquidity in the
global swaps markets. The next time our financial markets
experience a sharp stress or shock, the cumulative effect of new
banking regulations will likely be dramatic price fluctuations
and the loss of trading liquidity that will be essential to the
viability of many Main Street businesses.
One reason we face this current liquidity threat is the lack
of coordination in new rules and the failure to assess the
combined effects of banking and market regulations. The
Dodd-Frank Act itself acknowledged this potential outcome. Its
purported solution was to create and task the Financial
Stability Oversight Council, or "FSOC", with coordinating and
identifying the risks associated with the imposition of hundreds
of new rules and regulations.
In this role, as with so many others, the FSOC has been an
unmitigated failure. Instead of seeking to rein in or calibrate
potentially harmful banking regulations that could choke off
liquidity needed to support resilient financial markets, the
FSOC has wasted its time designating market participants as "too
big to fail" in a transparent attempt to expand the perimeter of
bank regulation. If FSOC truly concerned itself with potential
sources of market risks, it would turn its gaze to the impact of
regulations promulgated by the banking regulators who dominate
the Council.
Of two things we are certain. First, a lack of forethought
and market knowledge by banking regulators has put our financial
markets at risk of a liquidity crisis. Second, if a liquidity
crisis hits, the banking regulators will be the first to point
fingers, blame financial markets and participants, and demand
more control over them. Given the risks these regulators have
already created, the only way to ensure the safety and
efficiency of our financial markets is the press for less
meddling from our banking counterparts, not more.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)