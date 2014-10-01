By Linda Stern
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 It makes sense, given the gains
workers have seen in their retirement plans and in home prices
in recent years, that they would consider tapping their 401(k)
accounts to buy homes. And that is exactly what a growing number
of workplace savers are doing, according to a new study from
Fidelity Investments.
"Over the past year alone, more than 27,000 investors took
loans specifically for the purchase of a home," said Fidelity,
which looked at data from workplace retirement plans it runs.
The investment firm said workers who borrowed from their
401(k)s for home purchases tended to borrow more - $23,500 on
average - and could be putting themselves at risk of reducing or
stopping their retirement contributions.
Millennials who borrow an average of 37 percent of their
accounts, or $17,100, might particularly find the loan "a
stretch for people who are also taking on a mortgage and might
be saddled with student debt," Fidelity said.
To be sure, cash-poor workers who borrow to the max to buy a
house can get into trouble quickly if they don't have the
reserves to handle emergencies. As any homeowner would attest,
the boiler will break and the roof will leak when they least
expect it.
And a worker who borrows from his 401(k) and then leaves his
job usually has to pay back the loan within a few weeks or face
a big tax hit as he is forced to treat the loan as a
distribution.
On the other hand, some workers with sizeable retirement
funds and little other cash may find it a reasonable way to get
into a house. A well-timed loan from a 401(k) plan may help a
home buyer qualify for a better mortgage and cut monthly housing
costs.
It's a strategy that is "pretty common and not looked at as
a negative by lenders," said Chris Jordan, a loan officer in the
Silver Spring, Maryland, office of First Home Mortgage.
Here are some considerations.
WHEN TO DO IT
Ironically, the best time to borrow against your 401(k) to
pay closing costs or cover a downpayment is when you can well
afford to, suggests David Hultstrom, a financial adviser in
Woodstock, Georgia. Otherwise, you are stretching yourself to
the point where you couldn't weather an emergency.
If you lose your job and couldn't repay the 401(k) loan, you
would have to take that amount as a distribution. That would
cost you income tax and a 10 percent penalty on the amount and
it would also leave your retirement plan permanently lighter, as
you wouldn't be able to replace that money when you got onto
more solid ground.
WHAT WORKS BEST
At the margin, a 401(k) loan could reduce your monthly costs
for years to come. Mortgage borrowers who put less than 20
percent down are required to buy mortgage insurance, and that's
not cheap.
A family with excellent credit putting $20,000 down on a
$400,000 home would be expected to pay an extra $184 a month for
that insurance, reports HSH.com, a mortgage research firm.
"You've got to go through all those calculations to see what
works best for you," said Keith Gumbinger, a spokesman for HSH.
Furthermore, a mortgage lender might not qualify you for a
loan if you had to borrow the downpayment from a parent or
someone else, but would if you "were just borrowing from
yourself," said Jordan.
MATH WINS
The math always wins. Some workers closer to retirement
might find themselves retirement-plan heavy with their eyes on a
retirement home. To buy it, they might have to sell investments
and eat a sizeable capital gains tax. Or a younger worker who
has made a lot on stock funds in their 401(k) in recent years
might want to temporarily tap that money to establish themselves
as a homeowner.
Christopher Van Slyke, an Austin, Texas, fee-only adviser,
tells his clients that if they want to buy a house, they should
consider contributing less to their retirement accounts while
they accumulate a downpayment in savings.
He is generally against using retirement money for anything
other than retirement, but "life intervenes," he said.
"When you've got a child on the way and you need a home, I
tell clients to go ahead and do it." Then he tells them to make
repaying the 401(k) loan their top financial priority.
