By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 31 It is no surprise that as the
baby boom approaches its Social Security years, it is turning
the decision about when to start collecting benefits from an
automatic move into a major planning and research opportunity.
Having intensively looked into car seats and college
admissions for their kids and tried to map out careers and
401(k) plans, boomers now will focus attention on squeezing
Social Security for all it is worth.
"Baby boomers are the first generation that isn't going to
put up with crappy advice," says William Meyer, chief executive
officer of Social Security Solutions Inc (),
one of a number of new companies selling Social Security
strategic planning to future recipients. "They are the
generation that demands more."
Meyers and his business partner, William Reichenstein, a
chartered financial analyst and Baylor University professor,
have spent several years writing technical papers for financial
advisers about how their clients can optimize retirement
benefits.
There are a numbers of reasons why Social Security
optimization is a new trend. The retirement program's rules are
complex, allowing for a variety of claiming strategies. The
boomer generation is the first to have dual-income households
for most of its working years, so spouses have more options for
coordinating benefits. Members are being told to delay drawing
on them as long as possible, even while many people are being
forced into early retirement. And the Internet's ability to
present sophisticated analytics and optimizing algorithms makes
these strategies a numbers game for anyone who wants to play.
Companies like Meyer's have jumped into that space. Other
competitive sites include MaximizeMySocialSecurity.com --
started by another longtime retirement analyst, Laurence
Kotlikoff of Boston University -- and SocialSecurityChoices.com,
founded by partners including Jeffrey B. Miller, an economist
who has worked at the Social Security Administration. These
companies all charge nominal amounts, between $20 and $40, to do
a computerized analysis that will tell consumers what their best
strategy is. AARP also has a free version on its website,
They are all different, but they all point to the same
conclusion: If you optimize your Social Security strategy you
can save tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars over your
retirement lifetime. Here's how to approach that exercise:
-- Know the basic strategies. The longer you delay
collecting Social Security (up until age 70) the bigger your
monthly benefit will be. Married couples can tag-team, with one
spouse claiming "spousal" benefits (equal to half the monthly
check the other spouse would get) to delay his or her own
benefit until it reaches its maximum, and then switching.
Divorced couples who were married for at least 10 years can
double down; each spouse is allowed to claim the other's
benefits for a few years before switching to the bigger benefit.
Single people who delay benefits until age 70 can maximize their
checks for the rest of their lives; it is a way to provide some
longevity protection without buying an insurance policy.
-- Pay for the advice. The way Social Security benefits are
calculated is nuanced, so it pays to get someone to do the math
for you. Check these services to see which you like best. Not
all cover all situations, such as divorce. You may find one
easier to use or clearer. You could get reports from all four of
the services mentioned here for under $100. That's a small
amount to pay if it will save you even a fraction of what they
claim.
-- Life expectancy matters. The optimal strategy for a
couple changes based on how long they will live. In one example,
Social Security Choices says the 59-year-old wife and
61-year-old husband should coordinate their benefits jointly,
with her starting them at 64, him claiming spousal benefits
until he turns 70 and then taking his benefit -- IF they expect
average life expectancies of 82 (him) and 86 (her). That will be
worth 10 percent more, or roughly $76,000 in today's dollars,
than if they both start claiming benefits at 62.
But if that same couple expects to live longer than expected
- the husband to 88 and the wife to 92, then they should wait
until she is 66 to claim spousal benefits, and both partners
should defer their own benefit start date until she is 69 and he
is 70. That would earn them almost 15 percent in additional
benefits, or $137,000 in today's dollars.
What should you do if you don't know how long you will live?
Unless you have enough medical conditions and family history to
bet on a shorter life span, take the risk and prepare to live
longer than expected. That's the most efficient longevity
protection you can get.
-- Other assets matter. It's all well and fine for some
calculator to tell you to optimize Social Security by not filing
for it until you are 70. But how will you support yourself
between 62 and 70 if you're no longer working? The benefits of
delaying coverage are so significant that pulling money out of
your personal accounts to cover those years could be the best
answer, says Miller.
-- Taxes matter too. If you have to withdraw all of your
living expenses from a tax-deferred retirement account, that
throws one more wrench into your plan, because you'll have to
pay income tax on your withdrawal. It's best, if you're delaying
Social Security benefits, to have a Roth IRA, taxable accounts
and a health savings account to draw from.