By Linda Stern
WASHINGTON Dec 26 By now, we thought the path
forward would be clear and the usual six-day flurry of
tax-focused check writing and income-shifting could commence.
But we're still in wait-and-see mode; watching to see what
happens next. Either Washington will rush through a year-end
package of tax and spending cuts or we will plunge over the
so-called "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and sharp spending
cuts. Even if that happens, President Obama and Congress could
agree on a retroactive package early next year that would limit
the repercussions of the over-the-cliff scenario.
So, what do you do now? Avoid placing huge bets and consider
these moves while you're watching your government in (in)action.
-- Stash cash for January. It's probably going to be a rough
month. Even if there's an 11th hour cliff plan, it is unlikely
to reinstate the 2 percentage point cut in Social Security
payroll taxes that all workers have been benefiting from for the
last two years. That means families with median household income
of $50,500 will take home $84 less a month in 2013 than they did
in 2012.
Furthermore, January is always a month of reckoning with
holiday bills, high heating costs, a resetting of health
insurance deductibles and scant balances in flexible spending
accounts. So, you're going to need cash. You may even hold on to
some money you don't need to disburse until April (like Roth
individual retirement account contributions), just to make sure
you will have enough on hand to get through January.
-- Shift income based on your income. If you live in a
high-tax state, have kids and make between $33,750 and $49,500
($45,000 to $76,000 for couples), you are a sitting duck for the
alternative minimum tax. Originally conceived as a method of
insuring that rich people don't get out of paying taxes
altogether, the AMT has morphed into an extra tax that penalizes
large families and those who pay high local taxes. Congress
usually mitigates that by "patching" the AMT rules so they only
apply to higher incomes; in 2011 the AMT hit singles earning
more than $48,450 and couples earning $74,450. Without a patch
moving those numbers up by roughly 2 percent for 2012, they will
fall all the way back to $33,750 for singles and $45,000 for
couples. It's not entirely clear that a patch can be passed to
be effective retroactively for tax year 2012. That is true even
though the Internal Revenue Service and TurboTax are already
acting like the patch will emerge.
To play that cautiously, don't race to pay your state
property taxes before the end of the year. While that could cost
you money in April because you will have lower deductions, it
will secure your deductions for next year and perhaps protect
you from the AMT in 2012, should the patch fail to materialize.
Feel confident that you'll get patched? Write the check now.
-- Sell. If you have not been part of all the selling on
Wall Street, there is still time. Your capital gains will be
taxed at a rate of 15 percent or less if you sell before the end
of the year. In 2013, that rate stands a decent chance of going
up to 20 percent. There's no harm in taking the gain now; you
can re-buy the same security right away if you want to keep
holding it.
-- Write the charity checks. If you itemize deductions they
will offset income taxes for 2012, and there's certainly plenty
of need wherever you look now. If you are wealthy, you stand a
decent chance of having your deductions clipped next year, so
you might as well write the checks now.
If you're retired, don't itemize deductions and have been
turning over your required minimum IRA distribution to a
charity, don't expect the same tax break you got last year. That
provision - to allow non-itemizers a tax-free IRA withdrawal if
it goes to charity - expired at the end of last year. Maybe it
will come back, but that's a very long shot now. Write the check
anyway, if you just want to be charitable, but not if you can't
afford it without the write-off.
-- Plan to be frugal. There's no version of a "fiscal cliff"
resolution that ends with a more expansive government fiscal
policy. Either your benefits will be clipped -- in the form of
less college financial aid, curtailed Social Security benefits
and the like -- or your taxes will go up. Over the long term,
items like deductions for mortgage interest on second homes and
employer write-offs for health insurance could be in play.
Consumers already have shown themselves to be more frugal than
they used to be -- holiday-linked retail sales growth slowed
significantly once the fast-track "fiscal cliff" fix went off
the rails. Households have been paying down debt for much of the
last five years. It couldn't hurt to keep that up for a while.