By Linda Stern
| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 Here is something the
nation's criminals are quickly learning: There's no point in
getting yourself all dirty with guns and drugs and the sex trade
when you can just scam the Internal Revenue Service.
That turns out to be surprisingly easy to do, in this era of
high technology and overloaded IRS workers. Tax fraud connected
to identity theft has grown exponentially, as bad actors use
stolen Social Security numbers to file fake returns and reap
undeserved refunds.
The agency has stepped up its prosecutions. In the first
four months of fiscal 2013 (Oct. 1, 2012, through Jan. 31,
2013), the IRS opened 542 investigations of possible cases of
tax-related identity theft, as compared to 898 for all of fiscal
year 2013 and 276 in fiscal year 2011.
The criminal investigations are a drop in the bucket. Some
650,000 unsolved ID theft cases are stuck at the IRS, according
to the agency's taxpayer advocate, Nina E. Olsen. It can take
from six months to the better part of a year to get a case
cleared up for an individual taxpayer.
Now, maybe you've never had a problem with identity theft,
haven't had any issues with the IRS and think you have nothing
to worry about. But taxpayers like David Parker, a Seattle
entrepreneur, would disagree. In mid-2011, Parker learned he was
a victim of ID theft when he and his wife tried to refinance a
mortgage and discovered that the 2010 tax return they had filed
didn't match the one their lender received from the IRS. The IRS
had paid out a refund to someone else using Parker's tax ID
number months before. The IRS had also cashed the check Parker
sent in with his own tax return, even though it had not
processed that one.
It took Parker another tax year, countless phone calls,
letters and hours of contact with the IRS, and the involvement
of Olsen's office before his case was finally resolved - in
November of 2012.
"The IRS fails to help hundreds of thousands of identity
theft victims," Olsen said in her most recent annual report to
Congress, sent in January 2013. The IRS concedes the problem and
says it is trying to keep up with the tide of fake returns but
lacks the resources.
Can you protect yourself? Only a little bit. Here's what you
need to know now.
- File as quickly as you can. The IRS usually pays out
refunds without digging too deeply into the identity of the
filer, says Raul Vargas, fraud operations manager at IDentity
Theft 911, a company that works with people who have had their
identities stolen. "It's the subsequent ones that won't go
through."
- Never click on an email link about your taxes. First off,
the IRS doesn't ever email taxpayers. Secondly, scammers pretend
to be mainstream tax preparation companies like H&R Block Inc
and Intuit, which publishes TurboTax. If you get an
email about your taxes that tells you to visit a website and
update information or check your return, just open your browser
and type in the web address you know to be legit.
- Take all the usual ID-protection steps. Shred papers that
carry key identity information, password-protect and/or encrypt
your financial data, and don't be sloppy about receipts.
- If you've already had a problem, be patient and don't
count on your refund until you see it. If the IRS rejects your
return because it's already received one in your name, you could
be in for a long wait. Vargas says his clients who had problems
last year had to wait as long as 205 days for the IRS to
reconcile and process their returns. Make sure all of your
correspondence with the agency is written, and that you keep
copies of it.
- File IRS Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit, if you've
had any problems with ID theft. This will flag your tax return
for more careful analysis by the IRS. The bad news is, this will
likely hold up your return. The good news? The agency is less
likely to send your refund to the criminal now lurking at a mail
box near you.